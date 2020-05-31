LaVerne Cecial Silcott
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenai resident, Mrs. LaVerne Cecial Silcott, 79, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.

Private services were held at the family home.

LaVerne was born November 24, 1940 in Grand View, Idaho. She moved to Alaska in March of 1977. From 1977 to 1998 she lived in Anchorage and from 1998 to the present she lived in the Kenai Borough. She was Co-Owner of Arkey's Locksmith with her husband "Arkey". She loved writing, gardening, genealogy, woodwork, Alaska and Idaho history and cooking. LaVerne was a great storyteller and loved to keep history alive by sharing her life stories.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Deemer Hunt; siblings, Harry Hunt and Freda Matthews; children, Deemer Jones, Verna Cook, and 2 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Marion "Arkey" Silcott, Sr; daughters, Zelma Cenell, Lisa Sumner and Melissa Cucullu; sons, Arkey Silcott, Jr, Henry Sharp, Lyal Jones, Bill Jones, 39 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 6 great-greatgrandchildren.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved