Kenai resident, Mrs. LaVerne Cecial Silcott, 79, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Private services were held at the family home.
LaVerne was born November 24, 1940 in Grand View, Idaho. She moved to Alaska in March of 1977. From 1977 to 1998 she lived in Anchorage and from 1998 to the present she lived in the Kenai Borough. She was Co-Owner of Arkey's Locksmith with her husband "Arkey". She loved writing, gardening, genealogy, woodwork, Alaska and Idaho history and cooking. LaVerne was a great storyteller and loved to keep history alive by sharing her life stories.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Deemer Hunt; siblings, Harry Hunt and Freda Matthews; children, Deemer Jones, Verna Cook, and 2 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Marion "Arkey" Silcott, Sr; daughters, Zelma Cenell, Lisa Sumner and Melissa Cucullu; sons, Arkey Silcott, Jr, Henry Sharp, Lyal Jones, Bill Jones, 39 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 6 great-greatgrandchildren.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Private services were held at the family home.
LaVerne was born November 24, 1940 in Grand View, Idaho. She moved to Alaska in March of 1977. From 1977 to 1998 she lived in Anchorage and from 1998 to the present she lived in the Kenai Borough. She was Co-Owner of Arkey's Locksmith with her husband "Arkey". She loved writing, gardening, genealogy, woodwork, Alaska and Idaho history and cooking. LaVerne was a great storyteller and loved to keep history alive by sharing her life stories.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Deemer Hunt; siblings, Harry Hunt and Freda Matthews; children, Deemer Jones, Verna Cook, and 2 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Marion "Arkey" Silcott, Sr; daughters, Zelma Cenell, Lisa Sumner and Melissa Cucullu; sons, Arkey Silcott, Jr, Henry Sharp, Lyal Jones, Bill Jones, 39 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 6 great-greatgrandchildren.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 31, 2020.