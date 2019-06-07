Lawrence ("Larry") Francis Lathrop
(Born Oakdale, CA, April 13, 1946 - Died Soldotna, AK on June 4, 2019)
Larry was a beloved science teacher and coach. Always on an adventure, Larry lived with a "nothing in moderation" philosophy. Everyone he knew remembers his larger than life stories, generous heart, immense strength, and gregarious nature. His decision to become a teacher was a natural choice as he educated all those he encountered. He was often approached by former students or athletes who would relate stories about how he had influenced their lives.
A varsity letterman in football, wrestling and track in high school, he continued his athletic career on a scholarship to UC Berkeley. After competing in the 1972 Olympic Trials in wrestling, he returned to his alma mater to teach and coach.
Larry came to Alaska and fell in love with the wild beauty of the land and adventurous spirit of the people. He moved his family to Kenai, where they spent summers commercial fishing, while Larry taught and coached at the Kenai Junior and High schools. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He always said, "The Adventure Continues…" and as this journey ends, Larry will be missed by all.
Public viewing to be held at Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 5pm -7pm on Friday, June 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at Soldotna Church of Christ, Mile 91.7, Sterling Highway, Soldotna, AK.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 7, 2019