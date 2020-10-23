Ninilchik resident, Ms. Leanna Pearl Goodrow died Saturday October 17th, 2020 at her home in Ninilchik. Leanna was born on January 29th 1953, in Sandpoint Idaho. She moved from Soldotna Alaska to Ninilchik in 2008. She attended the church of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed 4 wheeling, fishing, Gardening, hunting, and small farm animals. The family said "Mom only wants her kids to get along. She loved everyone. Family meant the world to her." Leanna is survived by her two sons Jake, and Chris Reed, 2 Daughters Misty Ortman , and Windy Higgins, 5 brothers , Dan Remsburg, Dale Remsburg, Dave Remsburg, Donald Remsburg , and Dana Remsburg, and her sister Leona Blaker.





Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 23, 2020.