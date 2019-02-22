Anchorage resident, Mrs. Leona Ann Green, 36, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Alaska Regional Hospital with her family by her side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Ann Green.
A private family viewing and graveside services were held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Spruce Grove Memorial Park Cemetery in Kasilof. Pastor Marvin Parazoo officiated. Pallbearer included: Allen Renney, Eric Conroy and Daniel Smith.
Leona was born Sept. 15, 1981 in Nashville, Tennessee. She moved from Tennessee to Alaska in May of 1993. She lived most of her life in Soldotna. She also lived in Goodlettsville, Tennessee before moving back to Alaska living in Anchorage. Leona was a Christian, loved Poetry, and had an infectious laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Milos Stojanovic; son, Lucas Renney; daughter, Ruby Renney; ; father of her children, Allen Renney; parents, Ruby Green and Leon Green; sister Jennifer Parazoo; uncles, Robert Partin, Eddie Partin and Danny Smith; aunts, Susan Partin and Hessey Smith; cousins, Daniel Smith, Emanuel Middleton and Chris Middleton; niece, Kimberly Parazoo; nephews, Bryon Parazoo and Jonathan Parazoo.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 22, 2019