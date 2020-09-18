Leona (Lee) D. Blohm, 85, was called to eternal rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Bay City, Michigan surrounded by her family. Lee was delivered at home in Kenai, Alaska on February 19, 1935 by her great grandmother (midwife), Mary Demidoff. Her parents were the late Pauline (Wilson) and Clarence March, and her Russian Orthodox baptismal name was Larissa. Lee worked as a fish processor at the Libby McNeil Libby Cannery and at her parents' fish site in Kenai. She attended Griffin Business College in Seattle and went on to meet her late husband Alan at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska where she worked as a bookkeeper. Alan and Lee then returned to Kawkawlin where they spent the next 58 years of their married life rais-ing their family.



Lee was known as the "cake lady", and many a birthday and wedding were celebrated over one of her beautiful creations. Lee was a member of St. Bartholomew Evangelical Lutheran Church and was an active member in many events which began with her participation in the annual game dinners using the infamous potato peeler, and baking clover-leaf rolls for the Easter breakfasts. Her faith in the Lord was strong which she graciously shared with others and served as the foundation for her family.



Lee, "Mrs. B", will be fondly remembered by the neighborhood children, her family and friends for her generosity and helping hand. Lee loved dancing, sewing, cooking and her flower gardens. Her homemade bread and cookies were much sought after, and she passed on her baking and cooking skills to each of her children.



Lee was a Kenaitze Tribal Member and a shareholder in Cook Inlet Regional Corporation and Kenai Natives Association. She was proud of her native heritage and passed her traditional values onto her children. Lee's love of all things living, and many a family pet benefited from this love, especially her beloved Dolly who Alan rescued shortly before his death. Lee and others thoroughly enjoyed the daily visits of the birds and squirrels and the nightly ritual of feeding the neighborhood racoons who thrived on the bread and marshmallows that she generously shared with them. Alan and Lee held an annual "contest" as to who saw the first oriole of spring.



Lee was predeceased by her husband Alan, her sister Charlotte Korpinen, brother Clarence March, son Christopher Blohm, grandchildren Lorissa Satkowiak and Alan Blohm, and her great granddaughter Charlotte Brunell. Lee is survived her children Diana (Jim) Zirul, Kevin Blohm, Lorilee (Tommy) Nelkie and Patti (Greg) Satkowiak), her grandchildren Alan (Alisha) Charbonneau, Jr., Alisha Charbonneau, Cyle Charbonneau, Chelsea (Ryan) Hendriks, Holli (Tommy) Kozlowski, Kiana (Seth) Clark, Taylor Blohm, Meghan Blohm, Chandler Satkowiak and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Vivian, Judy and Jackie and sister-in-law Georgene.



Friends and family may call at Rivertown Funeral Chapel, Kawkawlin, Michigan, on Friday, September 18 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to share their memories during the memorial service which will be held Friday at 7:00 p.m. Lee will lie in state at St. Bartholomew Evangelical Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 until her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. which will be conducted by Pastor Larry Seafert. Interment will be at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Kawkawlin alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee's name to the General Fund at St. Bartholomew Evangelical Lutheran Church.

