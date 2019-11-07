Leonard Ray Baldwin, 79, of Orofino, Idaho, former resident of Kenai, Alaska, passed away on October 6th, 2019.
He was born in Kooskia Idaho, September 20th, 1940 and followed work to Alaska in the mid-1970's. He made Alaska his home until 2005 when he moved to Orofino, Idaho.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mabel; his wife, Claudia; his son, Frankie; his brothers, Jim, Leo, Norman, David, and Dan; his sisters, Elsie Morgan, Violet Kinnick and Linda Denham.
Leonard is survived by Marilyn Balwin, Randy, Greg (Scott Hagerty), Kristine Copple, Steven Sartin, Elva McFeron, Justin Baldwin, son-in-law Matt Copple, daughter-in-law Sheila Sartin, Christa Baldwin, and grandchild, Joslyn Sartin.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019