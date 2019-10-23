Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Lahndt. View Sign Service Information Our Lady Of Perpetual Help 222 W Redoubt Ave Soldotna, AK 99669 (907) 262-5542 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Leslie Lahndt of Castle Rock, Colorado, and formerly of Kasilof, Alaska, died August 4, 2019, in a hiking accident on the Penny Royal Glacier in the Talkeetna Mountains above Hatcher Pass.



Leslie was born on October 22, 1961 in Soldotna, Alaska and graduated from Kenai High School in 1979. Adept at academics, she went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Well's College in Aurora, New York in 1983, followed by a Masters in Civil Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a PhD from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.



Leslie went on to manage multiple civil projects across various states, as well as become a professor at the University of North Texas, teaching project management to future Civil Engineers. At the time of her death, she was a Project Management Engineer with the Federal Highway Administration in Colorado. Her career as an Engineer took her to many places, including the tropical island of Guam in the South Pacific, where she developed a passion for scuba diving.



She is survived by her mother, Joan Lahndt of Kasilof, her daughter, August Hearney of Anchorage, her sons, Egan Hearney of Fairbanks and Patrick Hearney of Juneau, sister Laura Lahndt and brother Laine Lahndt, both of Kasilof , and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Wallace Lahndt and her brother, Peter Lahndt.



Those close to Leslie knew her for her fierce independence that took her all over the world. A true adventurer, she ventured to where some only imagine. From diving the rough seas of South Africa, to summiting the highest peak in the Rocky Mountains, Leslie will always be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor and adventurous spirit.



In remembrance of Leslie and her love of the ocean and its inhabitants, please consider making a donation to Project AWARE. Please join us for her funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna on Wednesday, October 30th at 1 pm. There will be no reception following Mass.

Leslie Lahndt of Castle Rock, Colorado, and formerly of Kasilof, Alaska, died August 4, 2019, in a hiking accident on the Penny Royal Glacier in the Talkeetna Mountains above Hatcher Pass.Leslie was born on October 22, 1961 in Soldotna, Alaska and graduated from Kenai High School in 1979. Adept at academics, she went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Well's College in Aurora, New York in 1983, followed by a Masters in Civil Engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a PhD from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.Leslie went on to manage multiple civil projects across various states, as well as become a professor at the University of North Texas, teaching project management to future Civil Engineers. At the time of her death, she was a Project Management Engineer with the Federal Highway Administration in Colorado. Her career as an Engineer took her to many places, including the tropical island of Guam in the South Pacific, where she developed a passion for scuba diving.She is survived by her mother, Joan Lahndt of Kasilof, her daughter, August Hearney of Anchorage, her sons, Egan Hearney of Fairbanks and Patrick Hearney of Juneau, sister Laura Lahndt and brother Laine Lahndt, both of Kasilof , and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Wallace Lahndt and her brother, Peter Lahndt.Those close to Leslie knew her for her fierce independence that took her all over the world. A true adventurer, she ventured to where some only imagine. From diving the rough seas of South Africa, to summiting the highest peak in the Rocky Mountains, Leslie will always be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor and adventurous spirit.In remembrance of Leslie and her love of the ocean and its inhabitants, please consider making a donation to Project AWARE. Please join us for her funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Soldotna on Wednesday, October 30th at 1 pm. There will be no reception following Mass. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close