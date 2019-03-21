Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Levi Keith Morris. View Sign





Levi Keith Morris, age 32, of Kasilof died in a work place accident on March 12, 2019. Levi was born in Homer, Alaska on April 24th- 1986. Levi was a life long Alaskan who loved hunting & fishing, kayaking, reloading & shooting, caring for his fish aquariums, tinkering with household projects and sharing his knowledge with others. Levi was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need and was loved by many that he served over the years working in the service industry.

Throughout the years, Levi worked locally at TJ Seggy's, Fred Meyer's, Safeway, Kenai Peninsula Borough, PCHS, and Chinook Tesoro.

Levi is survived by his wife Alicia Morris (Oskolkoff). His parents Keith & Jennifer (Wagner) Morris. His sister, Lezlee and brother in-law, Paul Wade and niece, Ruth. Father and mother in-law Everette & Christina Pinnow. Brother in-law, Michael Pinnow, and sister in-law, Mikylah Pinnow. Grandmother's Carmen, Susan and Pat as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Ninilchik Community Building on Saturday, March 23rd @ 2pm. It will be a potluck, so bring a dish and a story to share if he has touched your life like he has ours.

5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

