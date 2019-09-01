Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan and Sterling resident Lila Ann Krohn, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at home in Sterling.

At her request, no formal services are planned. The family held a private gathering in her honor.

Lila Ann was born Aug. 18, 1943 at Ft. Riley, Kansas. She returned with her family to Alaska in 1945 following the War residing in Palmer, where her mother and maternal grandparents were Mat-Su Valley Original colonists. She graduated from Palmer High School and later attended the Peterson Business School. She was the office manager at John Stepp Friendly Ford and Glacier Lincoln Mercury in Anchorage from 1967-75. She then went to work as the office manager at Ralph M. Parson Company until 1976. She moved to the Kenai Peninsula and in 1977 became a partner with her husband Ed at Kenai Auto, Inc.

She retired from Kenai Auto in 2008.

Lila Ann was a 4-H Leader and State Treasurer for Ducks Unlimited. She was also the winner of the People's Choice Award at Earth, Fire & Fiber at the Anchorage Show.

Lila Ann was an artist that specialized in wearable arts and quilts, for which she received numerous awards.

Her family wrote, "She was a loving, generous and honest person who never gave up. She was always looking for that last penny to balance the books and was a wonderful partner in both business and 42 years of marriage. She will be greatly missed."

Lila was preceded in death by her father, Dale Graham, her mother, Dorothy Woods, her adopted father, Wilson Woods and brother Dee Woods.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Krohn; stepsons and their spouses, Michael and Rhonda Krohn, Brian and Linda Krohn; grandchildren, Ryan, Mackenna and Morgan Krohn and dog Linka; niece, Marnice Marshall and husband, Darrin and their family; nephew, Russell Woods and wife, Kristen and their family; sister-in-law, Lynne Woods and many other loving family members and close friends.

In Lila Ann's name, memorial donations may be sent to the Central Peninsula Health Foundation – 250 Hospital Place – Soldotna, Alaska or to the Kenai Animal Shelter where many pets were adopted and given a loving home by Lila Ann and Ed.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel. Longtime Alaskan and Sterling resident Lila Ann Krohn, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at home in Sterling.At her request, no formal services are planned. The family held a private gathering in her honor.Lila Ann was born Aug. 18, 1943 at Ft. Riley, Kansas. She returned with her family to Alaska in 1945 following the War residing in Palmer, where her mother and maternal grandparents were Mat-Su Valley Original colonists. She graduated from Palmer High School and later attended the Peterson Business School. She was the office manager at John Stepp Friendly Ford and Glacier Lincoln Mercury in Anchorage from 1967-75. She then went to work as the office manager at Ralph M. Parson Company until 1976. She moved to the Kenai Peninsula and in 1977 became a partner with her husband Ed at Kenai Auto, Inc.She retired from Kenai Auto in 2008.Lila Ann was a 4-H Leader and State Treasurer for Ducks Unlimited. She was also the winner of the People's Choice Award at Earth, Fire & Fiber at the Anchorage Show.Lila Ann was an artist that specialized in wearable arts and quilts, for which she received numerous awards.Her family wrote, "She was a loving, generous and honest person who never gave up. She was always looking for that last penny to balance the books and was a wonderful partner in both business and 42 years of marriage. She will be greatly missed."Lila was preceded in death by her father, Dale Graham, her mother, Dorothy Woods, her adopted father, Wilson Woods and brother Dee Woods.She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Krohn; stepsons and their spouses, Michael and Rhonda Krohn, Brian and Linda Krohn; grandchildren, Ryan, Mackenna and Morgan Krohn and dog Linka; niece, Marnice Marshall and husband, Darrin and their family; nephew, Russell Woods and wife, Kristen and their family; sister-in-law, Lynne Woods and many other loving family members and close friends.In Lila Ann's name, memorial donations may be sent to the Central Peninsula Health Foundation – 250 Hospital Place – Soldotna, Alaska or to the Kenai Animal Shelter where many pets were adopted and given a loving home by Lila Ann and Ed.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close