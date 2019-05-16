I, Linda Kay Vernon, was sent as life's gift to death with my first and final hug from the Grim Reaper on May 11, 2019 in Soldotna, Alaska.
At the ripe age of 75, I refuse a funeral and the flood of tears. Rather, I request an informal gathering so you can feed me to the fish at 3 p.m., June 29, 2019 at the Kenai Beach. I leave the "fish food" to my two sons, Ken and Kelly Vernon; daughter, Kim Garretson; son-in-law, Dylan Garretson; daughter-in-law, Karen Vernon; my 6 grandkids and my 11 great-grandkids; as well as all my friends who have walked with me or dragged me along for their adventures.
If you're late, too bad. Once I'm with the fishes, I start my new adventures with my mom, Margaret Leavitt Loveridge Wilde and my dad, Joseph Loveridge. I will also be joining my brothers, Gary and Steven Loveridge in causing havoc around the world.
I love you all and will see you on the other side.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on May 16, 2019