With her children by her side, Linda Leigh Craemer, of Yakima, WA, passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 71. Linda grew up in Marin County, California, where she was an active member of 4H and graduated from Novato High School in 1965. After marrying Tad in 1968, they made their home in Soldotna, Alaska, where she dedicated her life to raising her children. She was present wherever her children were - volunteering at schools, chaperoning field trips, or driving all over the state for sporting events. Her love and kindness extended to all who crossed her path, so much so that she was known as "other mother" to many of the youth in the Soldotna area. Her home was always open for a cold drink, a warm hug, a home-cooked meal, or a bed to sleep in. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tad, of Yakima, WA, son Jack Craemer (and wife Kara) of Hope, ID, daughter Marcy Ray (and husband Dan) of Holly Springs, NC, son Jon Knight (and wife Janice) of Yakima, WA, her sisters Cherita Cain and Carol Ludlow of Petaluma, CA, seven grandchildren, and many extended family members in California. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Peace Marie, and her parents, Frank and Marcella Murphy.



A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on July 20, 2019 at Unity in Marin, 600 Palm Drive, Novato, CA 94949. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a benefiting children.

