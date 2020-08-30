Lois "Lala" Marsden passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on the 4th of August 2020 in Sterling, Alaska at the age of 76.



Born in a tent on the Golovin flats in Alaska to John and Marylou Ost lovingly called "Daddy's birshday girl", as she was born on her Father's birthday. She graduated from Curtis High School in 1962, and UAA in 1968 with her bachelor's degree. Lois became a nurse in 1966. She had a long and happy life, some bumps along the way, but a happy life.



Lois will be lovingly remembered by her precious children; Angela, Joseph, and Steffani, her five grandchildren; Kayleena, Marylou, Jacob, Axel, and Lois and two great-grandchildren; Levi and Lexis. Lois will also be remembered dearly by her countless nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.



Lois Marsden will be remembered for the love and care she put into her every action, as an Alaskan Treasure. Whenever things didn't go quite as planned, she would chuckle and say, "Why simplify a potentially complicated situation?" She enjoyed humor, her easy laughter and warm smile brought light and happiness to all that knew her.



"Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things." Phillipians 4:8 KJV

