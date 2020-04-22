Longtime Sterling resident, Lona Marie Bradford, 89, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
No service is planned at this time.
Mrs. Bradford was born on June 7, 1930 in Hartley, Texas to Charley and Mary Jane Nash. She has been a resident of Alaska since 1965.
She was an excellent seamstress and gardener and spent countless hours crocheting.
Lona loved being involved with anything her family was doing, any activity, game or cookout. She loved spending time with her family.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church over 40 years, loves God and reading his word.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bradford, daughter, Carol and husband Larry Serie, her parents and eight siblings.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Bradford and wife, Irene, Randall Bradford, and wife Norma, three sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020