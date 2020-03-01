Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Jane Moore. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Homesteader and North Kenai resident, Mrs. Loretta Jane More, 93, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at her homestead on Daniels Lake with her son, Brandon, brother in law, Darrell and his wife Judy by her side.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Loretta was born July 23, 1926 in Leroy Township in Audubon County, Iowa. She graduated from High School and furthered her education by going to Beauty School. In 1956 she moved to Alaska and homesteaded on Daniels Lake in North Kenai. She was married to Jerry for 62 years. She was a hairdresser at the Old Seaman Building in the 1960's and was the secretary at the Nikiski Senior Center in the 90's. Loretta loved gardening, cooking, country music and raising animals all the way from moose to chickens.



The family wrote, "She was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by family and numerous friends. A special thanks to her angels, Arlys Miskinis and Jerry Campbell.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Douglas Moore; sister, Mary White and Delores C. Mobley; son, Gary Garmen Moore.



She is survived by her son, Brandon Douglas Moore of Kenai; Daughter, Mary Lou Moore of Pahrump, NV; brother, Roscoe Henriksen of Venura, CA; brother in-law, Darrel (Judy – Favorite sister in-law) Moore of Nikiski and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial donations or condolences may be made in memory of Loretta to 54500 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai, AK 99611 C/O Brandon Moore.



