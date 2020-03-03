Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis John Ouldhouse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenai resident Louis John Ouldhouse, age 51, passed away in his home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Louis was born January 21, 1969 in Aracida, California. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1988. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1996 and lived and worked there until moving to Kenai, Alaska in February of 2006 to be with his lifetime friend Tamara. They married on September 4th of 2009 in Kenai. Louis was part of the City of Soldotna Maintenance crew for many years. He loved to go fishing and take long walks on the beaches of Alaska and Hawaii with his wife.

Louis was a kind and generous man. He would give his shirt off his back without hesitation to anyone in need. He had a smile and a great sense of humor that could brighten any dark room.

Per Louis' request, there will be no memorial service. A Celebration of Life will be set up for later this summer and date and time will be announced.

He is survived by his wife Tamara Ouldhouse, Kenai, AK; Mother Holly Stoolfire, Genesee, ID; Sister Wanda Dempsey, Putnam CT; Brothers Charles Ouldhouse, Haden Lake, ID< Wallace Spurte Genesee, ID, Shad Babb, Utah, Jamie Babb, Darin Babb, and Beau Babb all from Washington State and Justin Babb, Okinawa, Japan.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Ouldhouse.

