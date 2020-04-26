Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Marie Barton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucile Marie Barton was born August 19, 1940 in Barstow, California, the oldest of four children born to Earl and Reba Barton. The family lived in Riverside, California for many years where Lucy attended Riverside Polytechnic High School and was active in the youth group at the local Baptist church. As a shy young woman, Lucy felt a sense of belonging and opportunities for leadership in the church that she didn't experience elsewhere. These positive encounters, coupled with stories of her grandfather's years as a missionary in China, were the beginnings of a lifelong calling to serve.

After graduating from Cal State Sacramento with a degree in zoology and elementary education, Lucy married Gary Hanson and dedicated the next 15 years to raising their four children, leading scout troops and serving various churches however she could.Their experiences at California Heights United Methodist Church in Long Beach greatly impacted both Gary and Lucy, resulting in the family moving to Georgia so that Gary could attend Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

In 1979, while walking in the woods, Lucy experienced a profound sense that she was being nudged to heed the call to ministry that she had felt for many years. With some trepidation, Lucy enrolled in seminary alongside Gary and in 1982, they both graduated with Masters in Divinity, moved the family back to California, and were ordained by the California Pacific Conference. With the Reverend Bob Stanley as her mentor, Lucy served the San Carlos UMC for 3 years, in turn mentoring several women who had also felt called to ministry.

After the marriage ended in divorce, Lucy returned to her childhood home and served Grace UMC in Riverside. There she met and married Bud Norris and the couple spent many happy years there and in Littlerock where Lucy served the Pearblossom UMC before Bud died of a brain tumor in 1996.

After Bud's death, Lucy decided the time was right to quench a longstanding thirst for adventure and signed on with the Board of Global Ministries to serve Community UMC in the remote town of Nome, Alaska. Lucy fell in love with this unique, small community, remaining for a decade before retiring in Kenai.

Although she was far from family and friends, Lucy loved Alaska and quickly made new friends in her chosen home. She remained active in the community, teaching Sunday school and serving as an interim pastor at Kenai UMC, volunteering in the food bank, senior center, and hospital, sewing hygiene kits to bring on medical missions to El Salvador, and ministering to prisoners through Kairos Alaska. When she wasn't busy serving, Lucy also enjoyed traveling, camping, quilting, painting, gardening, and reading.

Lucy died at home in her sleep on Monday, April 13 attended by her dedicated partner and high school sweetheart, Maury. She is survived by her sister, Judy, her brother, Lew, her children, Greg, Steve, Melissa, and Julie, step-children Joel and Julie, 17 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Although her life was marked by a commitment to service and justice, she will be equally remembered for her joyful smile, quick laughter, and love for the natural world. She will be greatly missed by her family and the numerous friends she made wherever she went.



