Kenai resident, Mrs. Luella Mead Haralson died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Central Peninsula General Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.



Luella will be permanently interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



Luella was born Dec. 6, 1923 to George Sidney and Eva Muriel Cartwright and raised on a small, family farm in rural Grainola, Oklahoma. She excelled in high school academics and sports, playing basketball and softball. After graduating as valedictorian in 1941, she traveled alone to Washington, D.C., to do her part for the war effort. She was employed as a clerk by the US Navy. Lue transferred to the Naval Air Station in Norman, Oklahoma, assisting in the effort to train Naval aviators.



After the war she moved to Bartlesville, OK, attending business College and working for City Service Company headquarters. She worked at many different companies in Oklahoma, including 20th Century Fox film distribution and the Oklahoma State Water Resources Department. She married Donald Haralson in 1947, and the couple continued to live and work in the Norman and Oklahoma City area until Donald was recalled to military service in 1949.



Then began a long journey of service as a military spouse with assignments in Washington, Italy, Germany, Missouri, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Japan, Washington, D.C., Florida, Illinois, finally retirement back to Norman, Oklahoma. But the travel was not over. She continued to travel throughout all of Europe and many other areas before moving to Kenai, Alaska, in 2000, so she could spoil her grandchildren.



Luella enjoyed sewing, travelling and her grandchildren. In her 90's she continued to take many walks around the neighborhood loving to be outside in Alaska. She remained at home while Alzheimer's dementia robbed her of many memories through her last years. But her memory will be with us always.



She was preceded in death by her parents and Younger Brother, George Elwood Cartwright



She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Haralson; Son, Douglas K. Haralson, Daughter-in-law, Cindy L. Haralson; Grandchildren: Logan, Connor and Ian Haralson.



The family requests memorial donations be made to the Children's Medical Research and Treatment organization of the donor's choice.



