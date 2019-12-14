Sterling resident, Mrs. Lynda Joyce Stokes, 76, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at The New Life Christian Church – 24215 Sand Street in Kasilof.
Lynda was born August 17, 1943 in Portland, Oregon. She was the owner of Lynda's Baby Stuff. She was a member of the Sterling Grace Community Church. Lynda loved sewing, loved to Travel, loved fishing and raised fish as well.
She is survived by her husband, David Stokes of Sterling, her sister Star McGee of Beaver Creek, Oregon; her 5 adult children, from youngest to oldest, Joseph Lowery of Portland Oregon, Nichola Crowe of Berkley-Springs West Virginia, Russell Marino of Lubbock TX, Michael Hicks of Kasilof Alaska, and Bruce Marino of Brookings Oregon; as well as 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lynda to The Sterling Senior Center – 34453 Sterling, Alaska 99672.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019