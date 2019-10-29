Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macie Marie Aileen Schroeder-Dalebout. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 2:00 PM Soldotna High School Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong Soldotna, Ms. Macie Marie Aileen Schroeder-Dalebout, 17, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in a car accident on the Sterling Hwy.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019 at Soldotna High School. A celebration of her life will follow. Pastor Alan Humphries will be officiating.



Macie was born Sept. 9, 2002 to Jessica (Schroeder) Escontrias and Leo Sanchez, Jr. in Soldotna, Alaska. She was in the 11th grade currently at Soldotna High School. Macie would spend the summers with her dad, stepmom and sisters in Anchorage. She worked at Maxim's Hair Salon as well as The Acapulco's in Kenai. Macie was a member of the Soldotna Church of God and was a Youth Excelling Spiritually in Ohio. She was also homecoming princess. She loved playing softball, was he manager of the High School wrestling and girls' basketball team and sung in Choir.



The family wrote, "Macie was a child of God. Her love for God was manifested not just in the powerful words and encouragement she spoke so often, but in her actions. She rushed into help in situations of need and crisis that other backed away from. Because of this she was known as "Mama Macie" by many of her friends and cousins.



Macie radiated compassion and grace, changing the atmosphere of every room she entered. She was kindhearted, known for her genuine smile and big hugs. Macie was brave, outgoing, spontaneous, loud, and motivated. Macie had been planning to graduate high school early and was seeking opportunity for continuing education to train in order to help troubled and abused youth. Her relationship with Jesus gave her hope and faith enabling her to see the best in every situation.



Her Grandpa Joe describes Macie as being an incredibly strong-willed individual who knew how to get what her heart desired. After much hymning and hawing, pleading and negotiations; Macie was typically the successor in these situations. Ranging from Grandpa dressing up in his nicest suit so Macie could dress up in her princess outfits, to gas money and hosting extremely large birthday parties. Macie and her Grandpa shared a bond like no other.



I think of the statement that it's not how many days in our life that matters as much as how much life is in our days. Some people live 100 years, and never walk with God a single day. Our Macie poured many lifetimes of God's love into the days that she had.



Macie always made everything an adventure you would never forget. She was full of life, Cousins.



Her stepdad described her as protector, loving, bright, both book smart and street smart, very intrusive and could read people.



God favor on Macie's life poured into everyone she encountered through heart melting hugs, shared wisdom, and insight into life's complications, lighthearted laughter that left us all wearing the smile she gave us. Macie loved you, not because of what you done or who you are, but because Macie lived for Jesus. – Terry Carter.



She was preceded in death by her dad, Leopoldo Sanchez, Jr. and Aunt, Mary West.



She is survived by her mom, Jessica (Ernesto IV) Escontrias of Soldotna; grandparents Joseph (Teresa) Dalebout of Soldotna; sisters, Chloe Johnson of Soldotna, Grace Escontrias of Soldotna, Maribel Sanchez of Anchorage, Shila



Condolences/ donations may be made in memory of Macie C/O Jessica to 255 Marcus Ave – Soldotna, Alaska 99669.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at Lifelong Soldotna, Ms. Macie Marie Aileen Schroeder-Dalebout, 17, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in a car accident on the Sterling Hwy.A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019 at Soldotna High School. A celebration of her life will follow. Pastor Alan Humphries will be officiating.Macie was born Sept. 9, 2002 to Jessica (Schroeder) Escontrias and Leo Sanchez, Jr. in Soldotna, Alaska. She was in the 11th grade currently at Soldotna High School. Macie would spend the summers with her dad, stepmom and sisters in Anchorage. She worked at Maxim's Hair Salon as well as The Acapulco's in Kenai. Macie was a member of the Soldotna Church of God and was a Youth Excelling Spiritually in Ohio. She was also homecoming princess. She loved playing softball, was he manager of the High School wrestling and girls' basketball team and sung in Choir.The family wrote, "Macie was a child of God. Her love for God was manifested not just in the powerful words and encouragement she spoke so often, but in her actions. She rushed into help in situations of need and crisis that other backed away from. Because of this she was known as "Mama Macie" by many of her friends and cousins.Macie radiated compassion and grace, changing the atmosphere of every room she entered. She was kindhearted, known for her genuine smile and big hugs. Macie was brave, outgoing, spontaneous, loud, and motivated. Macie had been planning to graduate high school early and was seeking opportunity for continuing education to train in order to help troubled and abused youth. Her relationship with Jesus gave her hope and faith enabling her to see the best in every situation.Her Grandpa Joe describes Macie as being an incredibly strong-willed individual who knew how to get what her heart desired. After much hymning and hawing, pleading and negotiations; Macie was typically the successor in these situations. Ranging from Grandpa dressing up in his nicest suit so Macie could dress up in her princess outfits, to gas money and hosting extremely large birthday parties. Macie and her Grandpa shared a bond like no other.I think of the statement that it's not how many days in our life that matters as much as how much life is in our days. Some people live 100 years, and never walk with God a single day. Our Macie poured many lifetimes of God's love into the days that she had.Macie always made everything an adventure you would never forget. She was full of life, Cousins.Her stepdad described her as protector, loving, bright, both book smart and street smart, very intrusive and could read people.God favor on Macie's life poured into everyone she encountered through heart melting hugs, shared wisdom, and insight into life's complications, lighthearted laughter that left us all wearing the smile she gave us. Macie loved you, not because of what you done or who you are, but because Macie lived for Jesus. – Terry Carter.She was preceded in death by her dad, Leopoldo Sanchez, Jr. and Aunt, Mary West.She is survived by her mom, Jessica (Ernesto IV) Escontrias of Soldotna; grandparents Joseph (Teresa) Dalebout of Soldotna; sisters, Chloe Johnson of Soldotna, Grace Escontrias of Soldotna, Maribel Sanchez of Anchorage, Shila Smith of Anchorage, Sophia Sanchez of Anchorage, and Eva Luna Sanchez of Anchorage; aunts and uncles, Sadie (Jimmy) Lansing of Sterling, Samantha Pyfer of Kenai and Johnathan Dalebout of Soldotna; step-mom, Sheena Sanchez of Anchorage; cousins, Taylor Rose, Claira, Cache, Kannon, Mazzy, Waylon, Matilda, Colter, Jakxton and Jayce; extended family, Julie and Fred West, Susan and Rollin Braden, Jeanne Manson and Michael West and many other family members who Macie loved dearly.Condolences/ donations may be made in memory of Macie C/O Jessica to 255 Marcus Ave – Soldotna, Alaska 99669.Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close