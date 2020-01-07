Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Bowers. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna resident Margaret Bowers, 95, passed away Dec. 22, 2019 at Charis Place in Kenai.



Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Soldotna United Methodist Church. Pastor Karen Tichenor will officiate. Her cremated remains will be interred in Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver at a later date.



Margaret was born Aug. 25, 1924 in Riverdale, Neb. She worked as a secretary at both Moore Realty in Denver, Colo. and Poole & Co. Real Estate in Lakewood, Colo.



She was a member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church until moving to Soldotna in 2006. She then joined Soldotna United Methodist Church.



Margaret enjoyed sewing, music, and Denver Broncos Football.



Her family wrote, "Margaret was loved not only by her family, but by many friends in Denver and Soldotna. She also participated in several charitable endeavors."



"but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."-Isaiah 40:31



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband James Bowers, parents, Nell and William Moore, brother and sister-in-law, Don and Lois Moore, sisters and brothers-in-law, Lavonne and Edward Delahunty, Lorraine and Milton Tappan and Helen and Ormand Heacock.



She is survived by her daughter, Ellen West of Soldotna; son and daughter-in-law, James and Sheri Bowers of Everett, Wash.; grandchildren and their spouses, Derek and Cory Bowers of Denver, Colo., Brandon and Julie West and Holly West all of Soldotna, and Devon and Jackie Bowers of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Mindi West of Soldotna, Cade Bowers of Denver, Colo., and Madison and Payton West, both of Soldotna; great-great-grandson, Kamden West of Soldotna.



Rather than flowers, the family prefers donations be sent to the Soldotna United Methodist Church, 158 S. Binkley St., Soldotna or V.F.W. Post 10046, 134 N. Birch St., Soldotna.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.



