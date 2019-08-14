MARION EMMA OSKOLKOFF
Oct. 30, 1934 - Aug. 5, 2019
Marion Oskolkoff, age 84 of Ninilchik, Alaska, passed away at home with family by her side. She was born in Easton, PA, to Marion A. & Esther R. Encelewski. At the age of 13 she came north to Alaska on a ferry with blacked out windows, evading the Uboats prowling the area during WWII. Hers was to be a fascinating life. Her first winter was spent in an army tent with the Bartolowits family of Clam Gulch. The next few years saw the family ensconced in a little cabin just north of Ninilchik River. She snowshoed & skied through snow & moose to get to the old 8 grade schoolhouse next to the Russian Orthodox Church. After her father started the 'E Services' gas station in Ninilchik, she learned the business. During this time, she met a handsome soldier returned from the war, Grassim Oskolkoff. It was love at first sight. They married on her birthday in 1952, did some drift net fishing & homestead near their fish sites north of Ninilchik next to the Blossom family. Marion gardened, canned, cooked, pickled, fished, hunted & enjoyed every facet of homestead life. Her special joy, besides her children, was her flowers. With 5 children born in quick succession & the stricter government regulations making the homestead way of life more difficult, Marion went on to get her GED & started the Johnson O'Malley Education program in Ninilchik as well as becoming a substitute teacher. She also learned to drive & loved it! She attended the Kenai Community College as time permitted & eventually went on to receive a BA in Business. Inspired, she took classes through the Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage receiving a Master's Degree in Business Management & Accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She continued to work throughout this time and with her daughter' real estate firm until her death. She was a dynamo of activity, love & fun never forgetting a birthday or hug when needed. Her closest relationship, however, was with her Lord & Saviour & that only deepened as the years went by. Marion is survived by her daughters Debra Oskolkoff, Marla Kvasnikoff(Jack); her son Gary V. Oskolkoff (Susanne); & daughter-in-law Jamie Oskolkoff. Grandchildren Mandi Patrick(Andy), Argent Kvasnikoff; Emily & Andrea Oskolkoff; Grassim, Alexa, Evia & Alia Oskolkoff; & her great grandchildren Raven Eileen & Willow Emma Patrick; & Dezirae Oleson & Ryker Bruce Oskolkoff. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Grassim Oskolkoff; her daughter Becky Oskolkoff & son Bruce Oskolkoff; and by her parents & brother. Her ashes will be interred at the Ninilchik Community Cemetery on Sunday, August 18th, 1 PM with a brief reception following. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Oskolkoff, Jack Kvasnikoff, Argent Kvasnikoff, Allen Hoffman, Andy Patrick, Shad Oleson, Mark Herman & Joe Cooper. Flowers &/or donations to Hospice are appreciated. A special Thank You to Angel's of mercy Holly & Missy Gibbs and Tammy Van Sussern.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 14, 2019