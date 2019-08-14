Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Oskolkoff. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Interment 1:00 PM Ninilchik Community Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MARION EMMA OSKOLKOFF

Oct. 30, 1934 - Aug. 5, 2019

Marion Oskolkoff, age 84 of Ninilchik, Alaska, passed away at home with family by her side. She was born in Easton, PA, to Marion A. & Esther R. Encelewski. At the age of 13 she came north to Alaska on a ferry with blacked out windows, evading the Uboats prowling the area during WWII. Hers was to be a fascinating life. Her first winter was spent in an army tent with the Bartolowits family of Clam Gulch. The next few years saw the family ensconced in a little cabin just north of Ninilchik River. She snowshoed & skied through snow & moose to get to the old 8 grade schoolhouse next to the Russian Orthodox Church. After her father started the 'E Services' gas station in Ninilchik, she learned the business. During this time, she met a handsome soldier returned from the war, Grassim Oskolkoff. It was love at first sight. They married on her birthday in 1952, did some drift net fishing & homestead near their fish sites north of Ninilchik next to the Blossom family. Marion gardened, canned, cooked, pickled, fished, hunted & enjoyed every facet of homestead life. Her special joy, besides her children, was her flowers. With 5 children born in quick succession & the stricter government regulations making the homestead way of life more difficult, Marion went on to get her GED & started the Johnson O'Malley Education program in Ninilchik as well as becoming a substitute teacher. She also learned to drive & loved it! She attended the Kenai Community College as time permitted & eventually went on to receive a BA in Business. Inspired, she took classes through the Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage receiving a Master's Degree in Business Management & Accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She continued to work throughout this time and with her daughter' real estate firm until her death. She was a dynamo of activity, love & fun never forgetting a birthday or hug when needed. Her closest relationship, however, was with her Lord & Saviour & that only deepened as the years went by. Marion is survived by her daughters Debra Oskolkoff, Marla Kvasnikoff(Jack); her son Gary V. Oskolkoff (Susanne); & daughter-in-law Jamie Oskolkoff. Grandchildren Mandi Patrick(Andy), Argent Kvasnikoff; Emily & Andrea Oskolkoff; Grassim, Alexa, Evia & Alia Oskolkoff; & her great grandchildren Raven Eileen & Willow Emma Patrick; & Dezirae Oleson & Ryker Bruce Oskolkoff. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Grassim Oskolkoff; her daughter Becky Oskolkoff & son Bruce Oskolkoff; and by her parents & brother. Her ashes will be interred at the Ninilchik Community Cemetery on Sunday, August 18th, 1 PM with a brief reception following. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Oskolkoff, Jack Kvasnikoff, Argent Kvasnikoff, Allen Hoffman, Andy Patrick, Shad Oleson, Mark Herman & Joe Cooper. Flowers &/or donations to Hospice are appreciated. A special Thank You to Angel's of mercy Holly & Missy Gibbs and Tammy Van Sussern.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 14, 2019

