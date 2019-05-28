Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariya Dawn Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mariya Dawn Miller, 31 of Soldotna passed suddenly on May 6, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital. Mariya was born on April 21, 1988 in Soldotna to Cindy and Fritz Miller. A life-long resident of Soldotna, she was very active in her community gaining a bachelors in social work from KPC/UAA and volunteering for the Crisis Text Line which is a hotline for adolescence in need. There are no words to describe what this community has lost or how missed she will be by her family and everyone who knew her. She is survived by her parents Cindy and Fritz, brothers Brandon and Brice, sisters Michelle and Kiara, and grandparents Betty and Frank Kraxberger. Not only did she have the kindest of hearts to family, friends, and perfect strangers, she was an avid animal lover and was rarely seen without her beloved yorkie mix, Dingo and her Saint Bernard, Murtaugh "Murray". In keeping with her spirit of loving animals and taking a page out the play book of her favorite TV personality, Bob Barker, we ask that in honor of Mariya and in lieu of flowers you donate to Peninsula Spay and Neuter Fund at Wells Fargo Bank or mail to Peninsula Spay and Neuter Fund, P.O. Box 1612, Soldotna, AK.

"Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered." -Bob Barker

