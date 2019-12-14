Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Rosita (McGahan) DeShong. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Nikiski Senior Center Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie (Margie) Rosita (McGahan) Deshong passed from this life on November 20th, 2019, in her home at the age of 67.



Margie was born in Manistique, Michigan, on June 25th, 1952 to Kenneth and Margaret McGahan. She was the youngest of their 11 children. Margie was three years old (1955) when her parents and eight of her siblings drove the Alcan to homestead in North Kenai, Alaska. All her schooling years were in the Kenai school.



She always loved to walk the beaches searching for agates. She especially enjoyed going on gold panning adventures with her mother and sisters. Margie gifted many with beautiful crocheted blankets and hats. She made lovely wedding bouquets for several friends. Margie also made beautiful stained-glass art, she was so gifted and crafty. She also hunted and bagged a cougar! Her Christmas Cactus blooms brought her great joy!



Throughout her life she has commercial fished, waitressed and worked in Valdez doing housekeeping during the oil spill days. But great joy came in watching her nieces and nephew ( Nicole, Danielle, David) Margie loved to travel, even to go lend a helping hand when needed. She was very giving and always had a listening ear.



Margie is survived by her sons, Nicholas McGahan and his wife Kristina, Jesse Miller, Joshua Juskewicz and his wife Josephine. Her grandchildren, Matthew Mendenhall and his wife Caitie, Grayden Mendenhall, Charlene McGahan, Falon McGahan, Blossom McGahan, Emma Jean McGahan ,Morgan Juskewicz, Alyssa Juskewicz, Connor Juskewicz and Tyra Juskewicz. Her great grandchildren, Brynn and Hollyn Mendenhall, Rowan and Remi Mendenhall.



Also surviving are her brother-in-law Francis Davidson of Sun City, AZ, a brother Norm McGahan and his wife Lois of Sun City AZ., Richard and Karen McGahan, Nikiski, Jack and Betty McGahan, Kasilof, AK, Dale and Donna McGahan, Nikiski, sister, Carol and Beaver Broussard, Nikiski, cousin/sibling bonus' Lois Ann and Mark Stynsberg, Tim and Cheri Vincent of ID., and Calvin Vincent of MI. And many nephews and nieces, greats and great-greats nephews and nieces of whom she loved!



Margie also leaves behind loved and loving friends and Barbara White, Deneice Isaacs, Sandra Simmons, Denise Buss, Martha Ivanoff and others. She will be greatly missed!



