Marjory Frances Wiley (nee Barker), 71, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020. She lived her life with an abundance of love, Christian fellowship, and service to others.



Marj was born April 30, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Providence High School in 1967 and attended college at University of Alaska, Fairbanks and St. Procopius University in Chicago, before finishing her degree in special education at Illinois State University in 1972. The lure of adventure, and the prospect of a teaching job again drew her north to Skagway, Alaska in 1972. For being a big city girl, Marj easily adapted to the rigorous Alaska lifestyle and became her family's role model for reduce, reuse, and recycle! While in Skagway, she met (Lee) Gus Wiley; they were married in 1973. They moved to the Peninsula in 1976 and settled in Clam Gulch where they built their home on Reeder Lake and raised daughters Deirdre and Lela. Marj quickly became an integral cog in the wheel of life on the Kenai Peninsula. She was an educator at heart. She began her teaching career as a classroom teacher and completed her Master's degree in special education at the University of Alaska, Anchorage in 1997. She eventually transitioned to a special education coordinator position and enjoyed working with children and their families in every corner of the Kenai Peninsula school district.



Marj was a generous spirit whose passion was caring for others. She happily devoted countless hours to a variety of causes, including organizing and providing school breakfasts, volunteering with the library, food pantry, and quilting workshops. She was also very involved with Kasilof Community Church as well as local and international Christian ministry organizations including Awanas, Love INC, Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child and others. Her signature gift of service will never be forgotten; her life's devotions have become the thread which weaves throughout the Clam Gulch and Central Peninsula community and will be greatly missed. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.



Marj further made the world a more beautiful place through her love of gardening. She was an avid reader and seldom met a book she didn't like. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong and Bunco and was actively involved in local line dancing and TOPS groups. She cherished the friendships that she cultivated through these many activities.



Marj joins her parents, Fran and Harry, her brother, Bob and sisters Beth and Deb, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Gus, her children, Lela (Randy) and Deirdre; her sister, Sandie (Bill) and her brother, Tom (Jenny) and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Marj's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Marj's honor to The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, Friends of the Kenai Community Library, or Love INC of the Kenai Peninsula.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store