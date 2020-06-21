To all of Mark's family: Losing Mark is an incalculable lasting blow. No one ever loves you like that again. The love you shared once is never lost. It is forever a part of your being. You have it still. The shared memories are whispering galleries. They are clearly heard at the end and for all posterity. That is the legacy Mark leaves with you. With sincerest condolences and love. - Sherry Lambert, friend & neighbor

Sheryl Lambert

Friend