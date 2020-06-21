Mark E White
1956 - 2020
Longtime Sterling resident, Mark E. White, 64, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center of cardiac arrest.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 2 PM at Soldotna Bible Chapel.

Mark was born April 8, 1956 in Quincy, Illinois to David L. and Margaret E. White. In August 1973, his family moved to Alaska and settled in the Scout Lake area of Sterling where Mark lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1974. Mark knew and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of Soldotna Bible Chapel where over the years he served as Sunday School teacher, Missions Chairman, and for many years the church's registered agent.

Mark inherited a strong work ethic and had constantly expanding interests in horticulture, travel, weaving, crocheting, and cooking. He raised rabbits, chickens, and had beautiful gardens and loved his greenhouse. He was known in the horticulture community as an expert on arctic and alpine plants. He traveled to Israel to participate in an archeological dig. His kind heart for others extended to his volunteering at Central Peninsula General Hospital for the "No One Dies Alone" program. He cared deeply for family, friends, and coworkers. He worked for many years at Debenham Electric in Nikiski. Most recently he was a real estate agent at Ron Moore Company. He served as president of the Alaska State Realtors and was Realtor of the Year in Alaska.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Donna E. White and Diana L. White.

Mark leaves behind his sisters Marsha Lindman (Gary) of Soldotna, Melinda Birky (Gene) of Anchorage and Maria Horwath of Wasilla; nieces Leah Moore (JD), Rachel Odom (Shaq); nephews Nathan Horwath, CJ Horwath (Jennalee) and Matthew Birky; along with two great nieces and three great-nephews; his Uncle Mike and Aunt Sharon Williams of Missouri, Aunt Betty Campbell of Missouri and many cousins.

Mark's life impacted people from all over the world. We can keep Mark's memory alive by passing on his kindness, helpfulness to one another and forever honor his life.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Soldotna Bible Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 20, 2020
To all of Mark's family: Losing Mark is an incalculable lasting blow. No one ever loves you like that again. The love you shared once is never lost. It is forever a part of your being. You have it still. The shared memories are whispering galleries. They are clearly heard at the end and for all posterity. That is the legacy Mark leaves with you. With sincerest condolences and love. - Sherry Lambert, friend & neighbor
Sheryl Lambert
Friend
June 20, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
