Mark Joseph Cote
1968 - 2020
Nikiski resident, Mr. Mark Joseph Cote, 52, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at his home in Nikiski.

A celebration of his life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the Hunger Hut in Nikiski.

Mark was born Feb. 16, 1968 in Oakland County, Michigan. He moved to Alaska in 2013 living in Nikiski. He worked for Peninsula Asphalt Paving in the summertime and winter months he was a helping hand to our community. He was also a good sheetrocker. He liked to fish, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Paul Cote.

He is survived by his mother, Virginia Marie Cote of Michigan; brother, Scott Cote of Michigan; and nephew, Robert Cote in Michigan.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
the Hunger Hut
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
