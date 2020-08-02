Kasilof resident, Martin August Galloway, 67, left this world July 28, 2020 at CPG in Soldotna, Alaska with his family surrounding him. There will be a celebration of life on August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kasilof Community Church with a potluck style reception to follow.



Martin was born December 10, 1952 in Passaic, New Jersey to Fredrick "Jim" and Ruth Galloway.



Martin worked in shipyards, on railroad tracks, dairy farms and lawn services till joining the Marines where is spent 4 years providing aerial reconnaissance photography. When discharged in 1976, he followed his parents to Alaska, residing in Kasilof.



Martin worked for the State of Alaska in the fish hatchery, built homes with his Dad and lastly worked for KPBSD till 2008 when he retired at 55 years old.



Martin had a life-long passion for creating alternative energy, so many ideas were explored here over the years with his Dad and later in "church" with George and Mike. He also loved any sort of strategic games, including a community of on-line war tank type games.



"I can't help but think he had the most glorious of reunions, with his son, his Dad, and his brother, amongst other loved ones lost.



We lost our "Mad Scientist", our great philosopher, debater, best advice giver and biggest supporter. He taught us to think for ourselves, that there was no such thing as coincidence. Accepting anything as such was the sign of a lazy mind. Gave the best advice, never giving an answer, just leaving you with the next question. Always leaving you with something to think about, so you could come up with it on your own. Conversations became time warps, full of wisdom. He preached humility and tolerance above all else. He was a devoted family man, loving his family and friends greatly, always picking up a "stray" kid that needed guidance and support. He loved a great debate, politics, world events and a good conspiracy, anything that made you think. His "church" was the guys in the shop on Sundays, working on their latest invention. He finished just about every statement with "What else you got kid?" always looking for more."



Martin is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nita; his daughters, Kiki (Eric) and Barbara (Mathew); his son, Robert (Stacy); his grandchildren, India, Phaedra, Clarissa, Zach, Tyler, Chance (Farra), Brighton, Caroline (Paul), James (Sara), Tyrrell, Anthony, Luke, Kwiley, and Elena; great-grandson, Logan; brothers, Bruce (Yolanda), Mike (Noelle), Carl (Jackie); sisters, Linda (Wayne) and Holly; and friends special to his heart, George and Ray.



Martin was proceeded in death by his parents, his son, Jared. Granddaughter, Raisa and brother, Kevin.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store