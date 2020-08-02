1/1
Martin August Galloway
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kasilof resident, Martin August Galloway, 67, left this world July 28, 2020 at CPG in Soldotna, Alaska with his family surrounding him. There will be a celebration of life on August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kasilof Community Church with a potluck style reception to follow.

Martin was born December 10, 1952 in Passaic, New Jersey to Fredrick "Jim" and Ruth Galloway.

Martin worked in shipyards, on railroad tracks, dairy farms and lawn services till joining the Marines where is spent 4 years providing aerial reconnaissance photography. When discharged in 1976, he followed his parents to Alaska, residing in Kasilof.

Martin worked for the State of Alaska in the fish hatchery, built homes with his Dad and lastly worked for KPBSD till 2008 when he retired at 55 years old.

Martin had a life-long passion for creating alternative energy, so many ideas were explored here over the years with his Dad and later in "church" with George and Mike. He also loved any sort of strategic games, including a community of on-line war tank type games.

"I can't help but think he had the most glorious of reunions, with his son, his Dad, and his brother, amongst other loved ones lost.

We lost our "Mad Scientist", our great philosopher, debater, best advice giver and biggest supporter. He taught us to think for ourselves, that there was no such thing as coincidence. Accepting anything as such was the sign of a lazy mind. Gave the best advice, never giving an answer, just leaving you with the next question. Always leaving you with something to think about, so you could come up with it on your own. Conversations became time warps, full of wisdom. He preached humility and tolerance above all else. He was a devoted family man, loving his family and friends greatly, always picking up a "stray" kid that needed guidance and support. He loved a great debate, politics, world events and a good conspiracy, anything that made you think. His "church" was the guys in the shop on Sundays, working on their latest invention. He finished just about every statement with "What else you got kid?" always looking for more."

Martin is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nita; his daughters, Kiki (Eric) and Barbara (Mathew); his son, Robert (Stacy); his grandchildren, India, Phaedra, Clarissa, Zach, Tyler, Chance (Farra), Brighton, Caroline (Paul), James (Sara), Tyrrell, Anthony, Luke, Kwiley, and Elena; great-grandson, Logan; brothers, Bruce (Yolanda), Mike (Noelle), Carl (Jackie); sisters, Linda (Wayne) and Holly; and friends special to his heart, George and Ray.

Martin was proceeded in death by his parents, his son, Jared. Granddaughter, Raisa and brother, Kevin.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved