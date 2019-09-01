Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martinson Pele Kaniho Sr. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 1:00 PM Sterling Community Center Burial 1:00 PM Soldotna Community Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Sterling resident Martinson Pele Kaniho, Sr., 72, entered into eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus, on July 20, 2019 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sterling Community Center. A potluck will follow. Please bring your favorite dish and enjoy some fellowship. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Soldotna Community Memorial Park.

Martin was born in Kohala, Hawaii on Oct. 19, 1946, to proud parents William and Mary Kaniho. He was the 7th son and youngest of 10 children. Growing up on the Big Island, many childhood hours were spent on the slopes of Mauna Kea or on the beaches. Favorite days spent playing hooky to follow his dad by horseback many miles up the mountain to Humuula station to work cattle on the Parker Ranch, or days spent with classmates on the beach surfing and diving for lobster. A special memory was taking John Wayne wild boar hunting by horseback up Mauna Kea.

After graduating Honokaa High School in 1964, he spent a couple of years studying drafting at Sacramento State on the mainland. While there, he did long-haul trucking along the West Coast for a time. Family dynamics took him back to the Big Island, where he began heavy equipment operating during the hotel construction boom of the 70s along the Kohala-Waikoloa Coast. Digging ditches, he learned from the ground up, he could operate all equipment up to the 2nd largest crane ever made.

His adventurous nature and work prospects took him to Anchorage in 1975. Various jobs included truck driving, operating equipment on new development sites, snow removal at Anchorage International Airport, even walking a picket line. He worked along the Yukon River and on the Aleutian chain, with stints at both Adak Island and Shemya Air Force Base.

Martin had met Sharon Chamberlin, a 'hauli' girl from Alaska, while in Hawaii in 1975. They married Jan. 7, 1978 in Waimea. After several moths of caregiving his elderly dad, they both returned to Anchorage. Martin was dispatched through a local union hall, beginning a long career with Alaska Teamsters 959, most of which was spent in the North Slope Oilfields. Working up through the ranks, he was General Foreman the last several years of his career with up to 450 people under his leadership. He was a strong advocate for jobsite safety and training, and for doing your best. A tough but fair boss who believed in second chances, he gained respect of many in the oilfield construction industry.

His love for Alaska compelled him to build a home on the Kenai Peninsula, enjoying seasons of salmon fishing and horseback packing trips up Resurrection Trail for moose hunting in the Swan Lake area. He was an original volunteer when the Sterling Senior Center formed in the late 1980s. He mentored boys as a Royal Ranger leader, served on the Church Board, and helped with the children's group at Sterling Abundant Life Assembly of God.

Soon after retirement in Dec. 2012, he faced a long recovery from open-heart surgery. Though he had accepted salvation through Jesus in 1985, these added years helped him develop a deeper relationship with the Lord. Retirement years included volunteering at Sterling Community Center, at the Sterling Senior Center, being a Trustee on the Board of Directors, where he helped start a men's bible study there. Though health issues increased, he maintained a cheerful outlook and quick wit, developing relationships with many in the Soldotna and Anchorage areas. People were drawn to his easy outgoing personality.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Kaniho, siblings Willie Jr., Dolly, Dan, Sonny, Dudu, Kenneth, and Charlene, son Marty Jr., and brother-in-law Cliff Chamberlin.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of Sterling; sons Richard (June) and Toni (Bessi), all of Waimea; sisters, June Gouveia of Kona and Mary Tegman of Waimea; beloved mother-in-law Fern Chamberlin; brother-in-law Gary (Mindy) Chamberlin all of Sterling; sister-in-law Karen (Dave) Skoglund of Houston, Texas; daughter-in-law, Vivian of Anchorage; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives, including many friends in his church and work family in the Peninsula area and Lower 48.

Flowers are welcome. Other donations can be made in Martin's honor to a or Veteran Charity or to the Sterling Senior Center.

