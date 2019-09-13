Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Wilson. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Wilson, 80, passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, AK.

A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna. Father Patrick Brosamer will officiate. A reception will follow the service in the church reception hall.

Mary Ann was born Dec. 2, 1938 to George and Mary Anne Oberg. She grew up in St. Paul, Minn. with her brother Edward. She attended St. Agnes school and graduated in 1956. She then attended and graduated from College of St. Catherine -St. Joseph's School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minnesota in 1959. After traveling and working in Minnesota, Colorado, California and Arizona, she journeyed with several nursing friends to Anchorage, Alaska in a Ford Falcon. They arrived after the 1964 earthquake and quickly found jobs at the Alaska Native Hospital and Providence Hospital. She married her husband, Van Wilson in 1967 and had many adventures including building a cabin in remote Willow, AK and exploring Alaska. After having two children, Mary Ann eventually moved to Soldotna, AK with her family and started working at Central Peninsula General Hospital as an obstetrics nurse. While working as a Registered Nurse, she obtained advanced certification in Neonatal and Obstetrics Nursing. She was also instrumental in training hospital staff in the emerging field of nursing documentation & electronic charting. She worked for over 40 years and was extremely respected for her skills as a nurse. She retired in 2013.

She was a talented quilter, admired for her gardening skills growing flowers and will be remembered for sharing with others and being a good wife and mother.

She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; daughter, Susan Nesbitt along with her husband, Van Wilson; brother, Edward Oberg; aunt and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation may be made to one of many of Mary Ann's favorite charities such as the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, , or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Mary Ann Wilson, 80, passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, AK.A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna. Father Patrick Brosamer will officiate. A reception will follow the service in the church reception hall.Mary Ann was born Dec. 2, 1938 to George and Mary Anne Oberg. She grew up in St. Paul, Minn. with her brother Edward. She attended St. Agnes school and graduated in 1956. She then attended and graduated from College of St. Catherine -St. Joseph's School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minnesota in 1959. After traveling and working in Minnesota, Colorado, California and Arizona, she journeyed with several nursing friends to Anchorage, Alaska in a Ford Falcon. They arrived after the 1964 earthquake and quickly found jobs at the Alaska Native Hospital and Providence Hospital. She married her husband, Van Wilson in 1967 and had many adventures including building a cabin in remote Willow, AK and exploring Alaska. After having two children, Mary Ann eventually moved to Soldotna, AK with her family and started working at Central Peninsula General Hospital as an obstetrics nurse. While working as a Registered Nurse, she obtained advanced certification in Neonatal and Obstetrics Nursing. She was also instrumental in training hospital staff in the emerging field of nursing documentation & electronic charting. She worked for over 40 years and was extremely respected for her skills as a nurse. She retired in 2013.She was a talented quilter, admired for her gardening skills growing flowers and will be remembered for sharing with others and being a good wife and mother.She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; daughter, Susan Nesbitt along with her husband, Van Wilson; brother, Edward Oberg; aunt and many cousins.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation may be made to one of many of Mary Ann's favorite charities such as the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, , or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.