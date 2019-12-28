Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Christ Lutheran Church Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane McEllhiney Stein (Known as "Jane" by her friends.)



Jane was born October 30, 1932 in Princeton, Indiana to Ross A. and Myrtle S. McEllhiney and died December 15, 2019, at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna, Alaska surrounded by family. She was 87.



A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna. There will be a service from 6 – 7pm followed by an open reception from 7 – 9pm.



A native of Indiana, Jane grew up on the "Valhaven" family farm that the family still owns. Jane first met her husband-to-be David at



From 1957 – 1959, Jane was a substitute teacher in Dayton, Ohio. In 1959, she and her husband David along with their children George and Kathy moved to San Diego, California where she began substitute teaching, and began teaching full time in 1966. Jane was a high school Home Economics/Consumer and Family Studies teacher for 29 years for the San Diego (CA) Unified School District, retiring in 1988. She taught at Kearny High School from 1966 – 1975, was a Resource Teacher for San Diego City Schools in Consumer and Family Studies/Home Economics from 1975 – 1979. In 1976, Jane received her Masters of Art in Vocational Education from the Consortium of California State Universities and Colleges, Long Beach/San Diego, California. She finished her teaching career at San Diego High School from 1979 – 1988. Jane also taught Teaching Techniques for



Dave and Jane moved to Soldotna, Alaska full time in 1988 where Jane began years of community work and volunteering.



Over her lifetime, Jane held the title of educator, home economist, partner, executive director, board member, chairman, City of Soldotna council member, volunteer and the list goes on. The list of organizations she has selflessly served on is even longer: After the Bell, , Arctic Winter Games, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Peninsula, Birch Ridge Golf Association, Junior Golf, Caring for the Kenai, Central Area Rural Transit System, Inc. Board, Central Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary, Central Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board, Central Peninsula Interagency, Christ Lutheran Church, 4-H, Healthy Communities-Healthy People, Hook a Kid on Golf, Kenai Peninsula Community Foundation, Kenai River Classic, New Frontier Vocational Program, P.E.O. Fraternal Organization, Peninsula Smokefree Partnership, United Way, Women's Resource & Crisis Center and Z.T.A. Sorority.



Jane was also one of the founders of a very unique non-profit organization, Bridges Community Resource Network, Inc.



Jane's request was to have this read at her celebration of Life….



"I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live." George Bernard Shaw



Jane had been involved in her Faith Communities from a young age in several different capacities: Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and director, choir director, soloist, and bell choir member. She was the first woman to speak from the pulpit at Clairemont Lutheran Church (San Diego) and she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna.



Jane was proud of the many accolades she received over the years, such as: State of California 4-H Alumni Award, Governor's First Lady Volunteer of the Year, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year, Lion's Club Citizen of the Year, Soroptimist International of Twin Cities Woman of Distinction, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce "Queen" of Progress Days, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, and the Industry Appreciation Day – Don Gilman Service to the Community Award.



In 1992, Jane received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Purdue University's Department of Consumer and Family Sciences.







Jane loved sports – baseball, basketball and football, and she could be found on the sidelines of each one cheering on family, friends and keeping one of the best score books around!



Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert R. McEllhiney and brother-in-law George E. Stein.



Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, David W. Stein of Soldotna, Alaska; son and daughter-in-law George W. and Sue Stein of Soldotna, Alaska; daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Daniel Gensel of Soldotna, Alaska; grandchildren, Sarah S. Works and husband, Joe, of Kathleen, Georgia, Gregory D. Stein of Kenai, Alaska and Andrea J. Frey and husband, Lee, of Soldotna, Alaska; five great-grandsons, Andrew L. Stein, Mason B. Works, Brendan D. Frey, Blake B. Stein and Cameron L. Frey



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Kenai Peninsula Community Foundation, Endowment Fund Box 1612, Soldotna, AK 99669. Condolences may be sent to David W. Stein Box 2931, Soldotna, AK 99669. Jane will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery in Princeton, Indiana.



Jane's family wishes to thank Central Peninsula Hospital, Heritage Place and Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna for the care and love they provided to mom the last 11 months.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Mary Jane McEllhiney Stein (Known as "Jane" by her friends.)Jane was born October 30, 1932 in Princeton, Indiana to Ross A. and Myrtle S. McEllhiney and died December 15, 2019, at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna, Alaska surrounded by family. She was 87.A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna. There will be a service from 6 – 7pm followed by an open reception from 7 – 9pm.A native of Indiana, Jane grew up on the "Valhaven" family farm that the family still owns. Jane first met her husband-to-be David at Purdue University and they married on campus on January 23, 1954. Jane earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Purdue University in January of 1955.From 1957 – 1959, Jane was a substitute teacher in Dayton, Ohio. In 1959, she and her husband David along with their children George and Kathy moved to San Diego, California where she began substitute teaching, and began teaching full time in 1966. Jane was a high school Home Economics/Consumer and Family Studies teacher for 29 years for the San Diego (CA) Unified School District, retiring in 1988. She taught at Kearny High School from 1966 – 1975, was a Resource Teacher for San Diego City Schools in Consumer and Family Studies/Home Economics from 1975 – 1979. In 1976, Jane received her Masters of Art in Vocational Education from the Consortium of California State Universities and Colleges, Long Beach/San Diego, California. She finished her teaching career at San Diego High School from 1979 – 1988. Jane also taught Teaching Techniques for UCLA and UCSD.Dave and Jane moved to Soldotna, Alaska full time in 1988 where Jane began years of community work and volunteering.Over her lifetime, Jane held the title of educator, home economist, partner, executive director, board member, chairman, City of Soldotna council member, volunteer and the list goes on. The list of organizations she has selflessly served on is even longer: After the Bell, , Arctic Winter Games, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Peninsula, Birch Ridge Golf Association, Junior Golf, Caring for the Kenai, Central Area Rural Transit System, Inc. Board, Central Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary, Central Peninsula Hospital Service Area Board, Central Peninsula Interagency, Christ Lutheran Church, 4-H, Healthy Communities-Healthy People, Hook a Kid on Golf, Kenai Peninsula Community Foundation, Kenai River Classic, New Frontier Vocational Program, P.E.O. Fraternal Organization, Peninsula Smokefree Partnership, United Way, Women's Resource & Crisis Center and Z.T.A. Sorority.Jane was also one of the founders of a very unique non-profit organization, Bridges Community Resource Network, Inc.Jane's request was to have this read at her celebration of Life…."I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can. I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live." George Bernard ShawJane had been involved in her Faith Communities from a young age in several different capacities: Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher and director, choir director, soloist, and bell choir member. She was the first woman to speak from the pulpit at Clairemont Lutheran Church (San Diego) and she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna.Jane was proud of the many accolades she received over the years, such as: State of California 4-H Alumni Award, Governor's First Lady Volunteer of the Year, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year, Lion's Club Citizen of the Year, Soroptimist International of Twin Cities Woman of Distinction, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce "Queen" of Progress Days, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, and the Industry Appreciation Day – Don Gilman Service to the Community Award.In 1992, Jane received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Purdue University's Department of Consumer and Family Sciences.Jane loved sports – baseball, basketball and football, and she could be found on the sidelines of each one cheering on family, friends and keeping one of the best score books around!Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert R. McEllhiney and brother-in-law George E. Stein.Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, David W. Stein of Soldotna, Alaska; son and daughter-in-law George W. and Sue Stein of Soldotna, Alaska; daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Daniel Gensel of Soldotna, Alaska; grandchildren, Sarah S. Works and husband, Joe, of Kathleen, Georgia, Gregory D. Stein of Kenai, Alaska and Andrea J. Frey and husband, Lee, of Soldotna, Alaska; five great-grandsons, Andrew L. Stein, Mason B. Works, Brendan D. Frey, Blake B. Stein and Cameron L. FreyIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Kenai Peninsula Community Foundation, Endowment Fund Box 1612, Soldotna, AK 99669. Condolences may be sent to David W. Stein Box 2931, Soldotna, AK 99669. Jane will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery in Princeton, Indiana.Jane's family wishes to thank Central Peninsula Hospital, Heritage Place and Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna for the care and love they provided to mom the last 11 months.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University UCLA Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.