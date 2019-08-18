Mary Jean Koch (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Soldotna resident, Mary Jean Koch, 96, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home in Soldotna.

No public services will be held.

Mrs. Koch was born July 8, 1923 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She moved to Alaska in 1989 living in Soldotna.

The family wrote, "Greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends. She will be immensely missed by all! Resting now in the hands of Yeshua. Precious in His sight is the death of His saint. "

She is survived by her daughter, Mariellen Krogel of Soldotna and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 18, 2019
