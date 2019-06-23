Longtime Sterling resident Mary L. Murray, 76, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019 after battling metastatic breast cancer.
There will be a celebration of her life at Hidden Lake, where her family will scatter her ashes, at a later date.
Mary Louise Murray was born Sept. 23, 1942 in Muskegon, Mich. Her love for family and friends, and her faith in our Lord Jesus helped her through this journey and gave her peace in her final days. She did not want a formal service, as she wanted those who loved her to remember her as she was in life smiling and strong. She was our rock and will be missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Murray, her parents, James and Marie Hull, sister, Joyce Hull, and brothers, James and Paul Hull.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sondra and Bulmaro Reyes of Soldotna; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Andrea Murray of Sterling; grandsons, Marcos Reyes of Soldotna and Logan Murray of Sterling; granddaughter, Allison Murray of Sterling; her brother, John Hull of Miller, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Rather than flowers, please donate in her memory to St. Jude or the .
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 23, 2019