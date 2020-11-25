The passing of time bringing spirit to take flight to beyond came for Mary Rose (Miller) Thornton, age 91, on Nov. 20, 2020, in Kenai, AK, where she was lovingly surrounded by her family.
Mary was born in Gouldbusk, Texas, the oldest of 6 children on August 16, 1929 to Jesse James Miller and Hallie Mae (Stanfield) Miller. She lived her youth primarily in Coleman County as part of an extended family of farmers and ranchers. Known as "skyscraper" by siblings for her thin build, long legs and love for running and jumping. She graduated from Coleman High and attended business school in Abilene, Texas studying accounting. She loved the exacting challenge of balancing a ledger page or solving a cross word puzzle. Reading, writing and routing for the Dallas Cowboys were also her passions.
In the summer of 1950 she returned to Coleman, after being treated for tuberculosis for 9 months in a sanitarium near San Angelo, TX. The day after her arrival home she met David Foster Thornton, and over the next 6 months they became smitten with each other, marrying in Coleman on January 19, 1951. Mary took on the supportive role of wife, mother and homemaker for the next 12 years while David spent time in the military, and then worked in construction in TX, New Mexico and Colorado. During these years their 3 children, Teresa, Candace and David Nathanial were born.
Following their hearts to create a better life, on June 8, 1963 the family set out on the trip of a lifetime, traveling the Al-Can Hwy from Texas, arriving in Kenai on July 3, 1963. During early years of making this their new home Mary did sewing for hire, and some bookkeeping at home while the children were in school, now ages 7, 9, and 11.
She began her business career by working for longtime Kenai resident Chester Cones. Then was hired by Bud Dye, owner of Mukluk Freight Lines, and once Mayor of Kenai. This launched her into the community of working women of a growing city where she was well respected and sat on business boards and reviews for the city council. While remaining in the role of business financial management she went to work for the Loftsted family in their aviation operations of South-Central Air and Kenai Air. She had a long and rewarding career with the Loftsteds and enjoyed a lasting friendship with the whole family.
When these businesses began to change in scope and size of operation Mary returned to working from home, setting up her own bookkeeping business for many smaller local individual and business clients. She loved this freedom and variety of work, while David had retired from Amaco Oil, and built his dream Gun Shop next door to their home. For many years they were able to take their lunch breaks together, and then resume their chosen work for the day. Work gave Mary a sense of pride & purpose which she continued to do for clients right up until her 90th birthday, feeling it kept her mind sharp and engaged productively with life, and no one could argue with her about that!
Her other greatest passions were her family and church. Part of the dream in moving to Alaska was to help establish the Church of Christ. She was a devoted active member in the congregation in Soldotna until her passing. It was impossible for her to not be charitable to those in need, especially children. She and David used proceeds from their work to build and support a church and orphanage in India; as well as being generous with other nonprofits.
Instilling her work ethic and devotion to family and God was how she raised her children, always being there with help in any way needed. She thoroughly enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother, always having lap time for the littles.
Preceded in death by her loving husband David in January 2017 just after their 66th wedding anniversary, she will be deeply missed by her family, which include her children, Teresa Elmore, spouse Bill Elmore; Candace Berman, spouse David DeBrosse; David N Thornton, spouse Luidmilla Thornton; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel. Interment service will be at Spruce Grove Cemetery in Kasilof.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.