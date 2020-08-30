1/1
Matthew Gerard Sutherland
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime Kenai Peninsula resident, Matthew Gerard Sutherland, 51, passed away peacefully in Homer, Alaska on August 25, 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with a very aggressive type of cancer.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no formal service. Matt's ashes will be scattered in Kachemak Bay and the Kenai River, per his request.

Matt was born on Dec. 30, 1968, in Burbank, California, to Robert and Dorothy Sutherland. The family moved to Alaska in 1976, when Matt was a child for his father's job with the telephone company. He loved living in Alaska and had a passion for fishing in the summer and snow machines in the winter.

Matt could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed all things with wheels and a motor, such as race cars, boats, snow machines and motor cycles. Matt was also a talented mechanic and welder. He spent most of his life working in the construction industry operating heavy equipment, and when he wasn't working he was spending his time with his wife and children. He was a Hockey coach to his son and many other kids on the Kenai Peninsula over many years. He was also a little league baseball coach and spent some time on the board of directors for the Twin City Raceway.

Matt married his high school sweetheart, Jolene, in 1988 when he was just 19 years old, together they had two children. They recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his wife, Jolene Sutherland; his children, son, Matthew Sutherland II; daughter, Michelle & Paul Frary; granddaughter, McKinley Frary; his mother, Dorothy Sutherland; sister, Mary Sutherland & Michael Yambao; sister, Andrea & Dave Fischer; brother, Paul Sutherland; sister-in-law Monica & Rich McGahan. He also had 11 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Sutherland.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved