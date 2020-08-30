Longtime Kenai Peninsula resident, Matthew Gerard Sutherland, 51, passed away peacefully in Homer, Alaska on August 25, 2020 after fighting a two-year battle with a very aggressive type of cancer.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no formal service. Matt's ashes will be scattered in Kachemak Bay and the Kenai River, per his request.



Matt was born on Dec. 30, 1968, in Burbank, California, to Robert and Dorothy Sutherland. The family moved to Alaska in 1976, when Matt was a child for his father's job with the telephone company. He loved living in Alaska and had a passion for fishing in the summer and snow machines in the winter.



Matt could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed all things with wheels and a motor, such as race cars, boats, snow machines and motor cycles. Matt was also a talented mechanic and welder. He spent most of his life working in the construction industry operating heavy equipment, and when he wasn't working he was spending his time with his wife and children. He was a Hockey coach to his son and many other kids on the Kenai Peninsula over many years. He was also a little league baseball coach and spent some time on the board of directors for the Twin City Raceway.



Matt married his high school sweetheart, Jolene, in 1988 when he was just 19 years old, together they had two children. They recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary.



He is survived by his wife, Jolene Sutherland; his children, son, Matthew Sutherland II; daughter, Michelle & Paul Frary; granddaughter, McKinley Frary; his mother, Dorothy Sutherland; sister, Mary Sutherland & Michael Yambao; sister, Andrea & Dave Fischer; brother, Paul Sutherland; sister-in-law Monica & Rich McGahan. He also had 11 nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Sutherland.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.

