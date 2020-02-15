Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Bloom. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice Bloom, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Born in Krakow, Poland, on April 1, 1930, he was destined to be a survivor. Maurice was a young boy when the Holocaust forced his family to flee their home with only the belongings that could be carried in their arms. His family was detained in Germany before moving to Australia.



Maurice enjoyed life in Australia, where he married his first wife and raised their three sons. He made his way to America via Los Angeles, Calif., and met his second wife, who preceded him in death. Maurice moved to Alaska for fresh air and adventure. He met his third love, Sarah Nguyen, and together they hosted many visitors on the Kenai River.



Maurice was a brilliant business man. He believed in people and put much stock in his relationships. He could not be swayed by being told no, this only made him more earnest. He started many successful ventures including farming, furniture sales, mining, sheep skin boot sales and vacation rentals, to name a few.



Maurice never met a stranger, and treated every person he met as a gift. He survived countless obstacles, and willingly shared his lessons in resilience with others through story telling. He will be missed by many who were blessed to know him, share a meal with him (sushi), and witness his unending enthusiasm for life.



There will be a memorial service on Feb. 18, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the Cremation Society of Alaska, 1306 East 74th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99507. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the or the Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 15, 2020

