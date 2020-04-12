Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Stanton "Mike" Logan. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin (Mike) Stanton Logan, 97, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away April 8, 2020. Born August 15, 1922 to Clarence Logan and Audrey Dybwad Logan in Glenfield, North Dakota, Mike relocated to Vancouver, WA in 1945 after he came home from



Melvin married Betty Jean Cook in 1946, and they lovingly raised their son Stanton Ross Logan and daughter Sandra Logan Sterling.



Melvin left Washington for Alaska in 1969, settling in Soldotna with wife Betty and daughter Sandra. His eldest child Ross was in the Marine Corps when they moved. Mike joined every able-bodied person who could help fight the 1969 wildfire on the Kenai Peninsula before going to his destination position at Collier Carbon and Chemical in Nikiski. He always worked in a construction or maintenance position, mastering painting, framing, roofing, and other tasks necessary to keep his home tidy. He built beautiful decks on every home he ever lived in. He retired from the Army National Guard in 1969, the year he moved to Alaska. After 6 years at CCC, he went to a service company and worked on the North Slope until he retired. After that, he served as a fill-in at KPBSD School maintenance for a bit of pocket money. He worked with his late son-in-law Paul Hecht and grew to love Paul as a son. His work ethic was exemplary and passed it on to his children.



He is predeceased by his parents Audney and Clarence Logan, his wife Betty, brothers Bud (Roland) and Rodney Logan and his wife Katherine Logan, sisters Patricia Logan and Norma Logan Klock and her children Monty, Shari and Nicki Klock, and granddaughter Valerie Rogers.



He is survived by his children Stanton Ross (Nancy) Logan and Sandra Sterling, grandchild Keely Kay Rogers, great grandchildren Xavier, Deyon and Cantrell Douglas, Quentin McIntyre and Jamar Rogers, nephews Mike (Darcy) and John Logan and niece Rhonda (Pat) Marquis, niece Samantha (Nick) McWilliams and their two children and ten great-great-grandchildren. Mike had the pleasure of seeing the youngest (Sterling) in photographs, who was born five days before he died.



Melvin lived because his soul was kind and his body strong. He taught his daughter how to fish. He took his son hunting. The whole family camped every summer while in Washington State, vacationing at Kalaloch Beach on the Olympic Peninsula. He made bird houses out of scraps and shared them.



Mike was revered in the local veteran community for his service, both in the military and in volunteering where he saw a need. His veteran comrades found Mike was easy to love and respect.



Melvin died with his favorite guard cat on his pillow and loving hands holding his. Condolences may be sent to 355 Fairway Drive, Soldotna, AK 99669.



