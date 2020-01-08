Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle Dean Meisigner. View Sign Service Information Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services 600 Hospital Dr Mountain Home , AR 72653 (870)-425-6978 Send Flowers Obituary

Merle Dean Meisinger, formerly of Kenai Alaska died at home with his family by his side January 3, 2020. He was born August 22, 1932 to Dorothy and Bernard Meisinger in Mynard, Nebraska. He joined the USAF after high school and was honorably discharged to return home after his fathers sudden death to take care of the family and farm. He remained in active reserves until 1968. After the sale of farm, Merle became employed at Allied Chemical Plant in LaPlatte, Nebraska. He met Joan Pink and they were married in 1956 at Plattsmouth. They had two daughters, Sue and Karla Jo and infant son, James John. Merle, Joan and girls moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1968 in order to assist with start up of Colliers Chemical Plant in Nikiski. He worked at Unocal as unit coordinator until he retired in 1986, shortly after Joan's death in 1985. Due to his love for Homer, he purchased Woodside B and B which he operated for a few years until selling and returning to Kenai. He then travelled to see family, friends and country. He was active in the American Legion, VFW, Amvets, 40 & 8, Moose, Cooties, Seam Squirrels, and Elks. In his younger years he enjoyed travelling, fishing, canoeing, hunting, and snow mobiling. He loved to dance, Karaoke, watch Nebraska Cornhuskers football , Tai Chi at Kenai Senior Center, walk laps at Nikiski pool, kick bike around Woodland Subdivision and visit his neighbors. He would often plow their driveways. He was a kind, loving gentleman, a friend who was loved by all. He was our Hero and will be missed greatly. He will live on in our hearts always. He would hand out Werthers candy to everyone. He loved to sell poppy's for Veterans and Thank them for their service. He was a



He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 yrs, Joan Meisinger, infant son James John, parents Dorothy (Sattler) Meisinger and Bernard Meisinger.



He is survived by his daughters, Sue Hulsebus of Bellingham WA, Karla and son in law Chuck Tyler formerly of Anchorage AK, grandson, Joshua Dover of Medford OR, sister, Bev Johnson, nephews Chuck Johnson and family, and Jeff Johnson of Nebraska.



Donations in his name can be made to The Last Frontier Honor Flight Box 520095 Big Lake, AK 99652. He has a stone plaque at the Leif Hansen Memorial Park in Kenai, AK. His final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth Nebraska.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at Merle Dean Meisinger, formerly of Kenai Alaska died at home with his family by his side January 3, 2020. He was born August 22, 1932 to Dorothy and Bernard Meisinger in Mynard, Nebraska. He joined the USAF after high school and was honorably discharged to return home after his fathers sudden death to take care of the family and farm. He remained in active reserves until 1968. After the sale of farm, Merle became employed at Allied Chemical Plant in LaPlatte, Nebraska. He met Joan Pink and they were married in 1956 at Plattsmouth. They had two daughters, Sue and Karla Jo and infant son, James John. Merle, Joan and girls moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1968 in order to assist with start up of Colliers Chemical Plant in Nikiski. He worked at Unocal as unit coordinator until he retired in 1986, shortly after Joan's death in 1985. Due to his love for Homer, he purchased Woodside B and B which he operated for a few years until selling and returning to Kenai. He then travelled to see family, friends and country. He was active in the American Legion, VFW, Amvets, 40 & 8, Moose, Cooties, Seam Squirrels, and Elks. In his younger years he enjoyed travelling, fishing, canoeing, hunting, and snow mobiling. He loved to dance, Karaoke, watch Nebraska Cornhuskers football , Tai Chi at Kenai Senior Center, walk laps at Nikiski pool, kick bike around Woodland Subdivision and visit his neighbors. He would often plow their driveways. He was a kind, loving gentleman, a friend who was loved by all. He was our Hero and will be missed greatly. He will live on in our hearts always. He would hand out Werthers candy to everyone. He loved to sell poppy's for Veterans and Thank them for their service. He was a Korean War Veteran and proud of his service to and for his country. In Oct 2016 he was able to go on The Last Frontier Honor Flight with his daughter Karla. He said "It was the best week of his life". He was able to see all the memorials. His daughters made him two photo books, two scrap books with trip mementos. He took those books everywhere and told everyone who'd listen to him about the trip of his lifetime.He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 yrs, Joan Meisinger, infant son James John, parents Dorothy (Sattler) Meisinger and Bernard Meisinger.He is survived by his daughters, Sue Hulsebus of Bellingham WA, Karla and son in law Chuck Tyler formerly of Anchorage AK, grandson, Joshua Dover of Medford OR, sister, Bev Johnson, nephews Chuck Johnson and family, and Jeff Johnson of Nebraska.Donations in his name can be made to The Last Frontier Honor Flight Box 520095 Big Lake, AK 99652. He has a stone plaque at the Leif Hansen Memorial Park in Kenai, AK. His final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth Nebraska.Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close