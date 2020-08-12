1/1
Michael Glen Cook
1963 - 2020
Michael Glen Cook, 56, of Nikiski, AK passed away peacefully at his mother's and younger brother's house, June 30, 2020. Mike was born in Pawnee, OK, December 21, 1963 to LoRetta and Orval Cook.
Mike has gone to see his dad, Orval and his grandmother, Myrtle Gilmore.
Mike is survived by younger brothers, Brian Cook, Nikiski AK; niece Jodi Cook, Wasilla, Ak; nephew Jesse Cook, Kenai; wife Kandys and great nephews, Gabriel and Kayden Cook, Kenai; brother Brandon Cook; nephews Cameron, Riley and Conner, Braden Cook, all in Nikiski, AK; aunt Dixie Hough and cousin Aaron Hough, Kingman Arizona; Aunt Peggy Griffith, Broken Arrow, OK; cousins Rusty, wife Chrissie Griffith, cousins Dylan, Layne, Chase, Tim and Timothy, all from Nikiski, AK; aunt Midge Thompson, cousin Linda, Tulsa, OK; cousins Scott, wife April, Luke and Caleb from Enid, OK.
Mike attended high school in Cleveland, Oklahoma and played college football at OK State University at Stillwater, OK.
He moved to Alaska and traveled and worked all over the state and traveled around the world.
No services are planned per his wishes.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 12, 2020.
