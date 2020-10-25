Michael James Skinner, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away Wednesday October 22, 2020 at the age of 33.



A memorial service will be held in honor of Michael on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Peninsula Memorial Chapel, 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.



Michael was born January 25, 1987, in Soldotna, Alaska. He was the first-born son to Jeanette Belisle Skinner, and became a big brother just one year later when little sister, Amanda arrived. After graduating from Kenai Central High School in 2005, Michael joined the army, bravely serving one tour in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division and achieving the rank of Sergeant. He retired from the army in 2009 and would go on to serve in the National Guard for the next 6 years.



One of Michael's many passions was advocacy for veterans, especially PTSD awareness and treatment, on which he gave several presentations. He enjoyed helping other veterans successfully navigate the system, which reflects his sincerely kind and caring personality as well as his love for teaching others.



Michael loved languages, traveling to other countries, and spent time in Costa Rica where he taught English as a second language. He was a car enthusiast and the proud owner of two of his dream cars: a red '69 Firebird and a silver Mazda RX-8. Michael was an intelligent and informed lover of obscure facts and history, with a special passion for the culture and history of old town Kenai Alaska, where he served as a docent for the Kenai Historical Society. Michael loved to spend time outdoors and could often be found fishing or walking on the beach.



Michael believed in the fundamental goodness in all people and always gave the benefit of the doubt. He was funny and witty and made it his mission to make people laugh and smile. Michael was generous with his time and money, often volunteering and donating to causes in which he believed. He was passionate about supporting small businesses, believed in treating people with kindness and respect, and was always willing and eager to help others.



Michael shared a very close friendship with his mom, Jeanette, whom he loved very much. He was a loving uncle to nieces Jane and Heidi and will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Tyler Chapman. Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, Gary and Ella Blade. Michael's final act was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.



To honor Michael's life, military service, and passion for veteran advocacy and PTSD awareness, please consider donating to Mission 22.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 25, 2020.