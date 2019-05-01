Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Soldotna resident Michelle LeeAnne Waldrip, 49, passed away Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after battling



A private family gathering will take place in her honor.



Michelle was born July 22, 1969 in Redlands, Calif. She graduated from high school and became a Master Dog and Cat Groomer. She moved to Soldotna in 1985, and owned and operated Michelle's Dog-Cat Grooming for over 25 years.



Michelle enjoyed picking mushrooms, gardening, hunting, fishing and clam digging.



Her family wrote, "In a universe filled with roses, she was every flower imaginable. Showing us that beauty comes in many forms of stalks, vines and petals. Not every plant grows at the same rate, and all deserve supporting unconditional love.



She had the most warmest smile, kind eyes, cheerful and joyous personality. If you knew her, I'm sure you just remembered her sweet self.



Though she is not with us on earth, we know she is still showering us with love, watching each of us grow daily. We love and miss you mom. Forever our angel from above. "



Michelle was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pat Hannah, grandfather, Edgar Hannah and her father-in-law, George Waldrip.



She is survived by her husband, Kevin Waldrip of Soldotna; son, Briar Waldrip of Sterling; daughters and son-in-law, Shira and Daniel Benson, of Sterling, and Farra Waldrip of Soldotna; grandsons, Liam and Rhett Benson, both of Sterling; her mother, Vicki Nelson of Soldotna; brother, Gabe Maroda of Soldotna; niece, Hannah Maroda; nephew, Jesse Maroda, both of Soldotna; mother-in-law, Louetta Waldrip of Soldotna; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg Waldrip of Eugene, Ore., and Garold and Colleen Waldrip of Sterling and best friend Kristen May of Soldotna.



Donations may be sent to her family at 39124 Sterling Hwy., Soldotna, AK 99669.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on May 1, 2019

