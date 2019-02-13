Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Longtime Kasilof resident, Mrs. Mildred Jean Koski, 91, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at her home in Kasilof with her family by her side.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16th, 2016 at Birch Ridge Community Church, 33325 Echo Lake Road – Soldotna. Pastor Marvin Tate will be officiating. Jean will be interred at the Spruce Grove Memorial Park Cemetery in Kasilof next to her husband Joseph following services. Pallbearers will include Brian Koski, Keary Koski, Catherine Tate, Cody Tate, Reid Schmelzenbach and Laura Schmelzenbach.



Jean was born Aug. 9, 1927 in Keystone, Nebraska. She graduated High School in Washington. In May of 1960 she moved to Alaska living in Soldotna and finally Kasilof at her Home Fish Site. She had a daycare for many years, decorated cakes for weddings and birthdays and was a commercial Set Net fisherman as well. She was a member of the Birch Ridge Community Church and volunteered at Central Peninsula Hospital from 1972 to 1976. Jean loved sewing, knitting, crocheting and painting.



The family wrote, ""Jean loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; She had many friends who loved her for her gracious heart. Jean enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up on the beach and participating in the family commercial set net business. One of her favorite stories was telling the kids how she would go out in the mud barefoot to pick fish. Jean is blessed to finally go home to her Lord, Jesus, husband Joe and daughter Debra.""



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Koski; daughter, Debra Southwick; her parents; her brothers, Paul and Jerry; sisters, Lucille, Roberta and Ruby.



She is survived by her son, Gary J. Koski of Kasilof; grandsons, Brian Koski of Kenai, Keary L. (Kaeli) Koski of Soldotna, Charles (Tania) Southwick of Gooding, Idaho and Richard Nierstheimer of Airways Heights, WA; granddaughters, Catherine E. (Cody) Tate of Soldotna and Laura D. (Reid) Schmelzenbach of Soldotna; brother, Coy Bowen of Idaho and 11 great-grandchildren.



