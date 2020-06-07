Miranda no middle name Schachinger, 26, was born in Soldotna, Alaska on December 4, 1993. She was raised in Sterling, Soldotna, and Juneau with a short stint in Talkeetna. She was taken from us on May 1 st 2020 in Midvale, Utah where she recently moved to explore new beginnings and pursue her nursing degree.



Miranda was one-of-a-kind in a sense that if you got to know her she was truly the only one that could fill that new design in your heart. You knew you meant the same to her as well. She always made time for you and, if she couldn't that day, then you better believe you were getting a coffee date the very next day. She befriended everyone without judgment.



Miranda's creativity had no limits. She held nothing back when trying out life. From cheerleading to caring for the elderly and those with special needs, she gave it her all, no matter the journey. A strong work ethic and bold career choices were but two of Miranda's trademarks. She was not afraid of failure, only of not trying.



In motherhood, Miranda showed the same greatness. Never have I seen someone with such a natural love. The tenderness and comfort she offered her son is what I image she is resting in now. For a soul as sweet as Mir's is surly safe as any could be.



I leave this here for you in hopes that the hole left in our hearts from her loss would be filled

with the same bravery to do great and be kind.



Miranda is survived by her son Carston Jacob Johnson of Sterling; her son's father Michael Johnson, of Sterling; father John (Heather) Schachinger of Sterling; mother Reena (Richard) Etheridge of Juneau; older sister Bleu York, of Soldotna; younger brother Alex Etheridge, of Anchorage; aunt Jennie (Greg) Russell of Soldotna, grandparents Truman and Mariellen Krogel

of Soldotna; cousins Josh (Sandra) Simons and Sarah Martin of Soldotna, in-law's Steve and Lori Baggett of Soldotna; grandparents Don and Teresa Etheridge of Juneau; uncle Carl Etheridge of Juneau; aunt Jennifer (John) Adams of Juneau; and numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and friends - too numerous to name. She was preceded in death by her

great-grandmother Mary Jean Koch.



There will be a celebration of life for Miranda on June 27 th 2020. Details will be posted online.



Prepared by: Bleu York

