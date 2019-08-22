Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Elizabeth Herr. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Elizabeth Herr, 85, passed away peacefully at Central Peninsula Hospital on August 18, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Herr Homestead on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Heritage Place, 232 W Rockwell Place, Soldotna, AK 99669.



Nancy was born and raised in Boston, MA. She started her great Alaskan Adventure at the age of 19 in 1953. She first settled in Anchorage where she met her husband, George S. Herr Jr. In 1962, Nancy and George decided to move to the Kenai Peninsula with 4 children in tow and homesteaded outside of Soldotna, off K-Beach Road. It was at this time that the transition from a city girl to a country girl took place. Nancy absolutely loved the homestead and all the challenges it took to build a home from the ground up. Together with George they built a cabin and raised 7 children to adulthood.



Nancy in the first years made all the children's clothing. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. She got to indulge in her love of animals and raised a variety of a furry and feathered critters. Her children, grandchildren great-grandchildren were the joy and focus of her life and she spoiled us rotten!



Nancy was preceded in death by her Great Granddaughter, Jezreel Herr and Daughter-in-law, Dianne Herr.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George S. Herr Jr. and children; George III, Jim, Scott, Laura (Tom Kaiser), Cindy, Jeremy (Stacy) and Joe; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

