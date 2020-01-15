Mrs. Nancy Jean Kennell, 71 of Soldotna, Ak passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Eleanor Baxter on May 28, 1948. Nancy moved to Soldotna, Alaska with her husband, Jack on September 10, 1993. She attended the Catholic Church as often as she could. Nancy had very artistic abilities, including sewing, counted cross stich, and knitting. Our beloved wife and mother loving to all, and loyal to her family. She was devoted to patients she cared for as a medical assistant, and those she was fortunate enough to serve in the community. Nancy was preceded in death by both her parent Jack and Sandy Baxter and survived by her husband Richard Kennell of Soldotna, AK, sons, Brian Knox of Pacifica, CA, Jason Knox of Carlsbad, CA, brothers, Bob Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Brent Baxter of Concord, CA, Doug Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Ross Baxter of Soldotna, AK, grand-daughters Elizabeth Knox of Carlsbad, CA, Eleanor Knox of Carlsbad, CA, grandsons, Cody Knox of Modesto, CA and Dylan Knox of Modesto, CA. There will be no service held at this time.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 15, 2020