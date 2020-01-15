Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jean Kennel. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Jean Kennell, 71 of Soldotna, Ak passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Eleanor Baxter on May 28, 1948. Nancy moved to Soldotna, Alaska with her husband, Jack on September 10, 1993. She attended the Catholic Church as often as she could. Nancy had very artistic abilities, including sewing, counted cross stich, and knitting. Our beloved wife and mother loving to all, and loyal to her family. She was devoted to patients she cared for as a medical assistant, and those she was fortunate enough to serve in the community. Nancy was preceded in death by both her parent Jack and Sandy Baxter and survived by her husband Richard Kennell of Soldotna, AK, sons, Brian Knox of Pacifica, CA, Jason Knox of Carlsbad, CA, brothers, Bob Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Brent Baxter of Concord, CA, Doug Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Ross Baxter of Soldotna, AK, grand-daughters Elizabeth Knox of Carlsbad, CA, Eleanor Knox of Carlsbad, CA, grandsons, Cody Knox of Modesto, CA and Dylan Knox of Modesto, CA. There will be no service held at this time. Mrs. Nancy Jean Kennell, 71 of Soldotna, Ak passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Eleanor Baxter on May 28, 1948. Nancy moved to Soldotna, Alaska with her husband, Jack on September 10, 1993. She attended the Catholic Church as often as she could. Nancy had very artistic abilities, including sewing, counted cross stich, and knitting. Our beloved wife and mother loving to all, and loyal to her family. She was devoted to patients she cared for as a medical assistant, and those she was fortunate enough to serve in the community. Nancy was preceded in death by both her parent Jack and Sandy Baxter and survived by her husband Richard Kennell of Soldotna, AK, sons, Brian Knox of Pacifica, CA, Jason Knox of Carlsbad, CA, brothers, Bob Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Brent Baxter of Concord, CA, Doug Baxter of Soldotna, AK, Ross Baxter of Soldotna, AK, grand-daughters Elizabeth Knox of Carlsbad, CA, Eleanor Knox of Carlsbad, CA, grandsons, Cody Knox of Modesto, CA and Dylan Knox of Modesto, CA. There will be no service held at this time. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close