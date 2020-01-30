Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lynn Eastham. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 6:00 PM Soldotna Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Enduring lifelong Alaskan resident Nancy Lynn Eastham passed peacefully Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 of natural causes at her longtime residence in Soldotna, Alaska. She was 59.

Nancy was born March 9th, 1960 in Tillamook, Oregon to Clayton Adolph Helgeson and Elnora Helgeson. In 1962 she and the Helgeson family boarded a small plane to follow the Great Alaskan Dream.

Nancy grew up on a floating logging camp along Thorn Bay on Prince of Wales Island. She spent time fishing in the bay, playing basketball in school, helping care for the camp and living a true Alaskan pioneer lifestyle. After graduating high school, she moved back to Oregon to attend college. She met Terry Eastham in 1978 during her studies. They drove back to Alaska and were married on July 7th, 1979 in Petersburg, Alaska. They moved to Soldotna, Alaska where they built their home, business and raised their four children. Nancy sang and played drums in a band on the Kenai Peninsula and spent her spare time fishing as often as her free time allowed.

Nancy was a loving and God-fearing Christian with a big heart and great sense of humor. She enjoyed fishing, berry picking, baking, laughing, working as a Personal Care Assistant, and in recent months creating leatherworks for her grandchildren. She deeply enjoyed the past two years in her newly built home near her grandkids sharing her time building memories of gardening, baking, crafting and dinners with her family and friends. She rarely missed a potluck.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Terry Eastham, parents Clayton and Elnora Helgeson, and sister Judith Holmburg.

Nancy is survived by children, Rhonda Perry of Soldotna, AK.; Samuel Eastham of Soldotna, AK.; Mindy Lawrence of Soldotna, AK.; Molly Morgan of Anchorage, AK.; brother Randy Helgeson of Hillsboro, OR.; Nephew Buddy Conn of Franklin, NH. Grandchildren Dayna Eastham, Kayden Eastham, Kyle Eastham, Lillian Lawrence, Sarah Lawrence, and Fenris Ahrens.

Please join us for Nancy's Memorial service Thursday January 30th, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Soldotna Church of Christ. All are welcome to bring a dish for a potluck to follow the service.

The family asks that flowers and/or donations for the memorial be directed toward Preacher Gordon Johnson at the Soldotna Church of Christ 41910 Sterling Hwy Soldotna, Alaska 99669 (907) 262-5577.

