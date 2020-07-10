1/1
Nansoon "Ki" Buffington
1952 - 2020
Longtime Kenai resident, Mrs. Nansoon "Ki" Buffington, 67, died Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church – 225 S Spruce Ave. – Kenai. Funeral Mass will start at 1:00 p.m. following the viewing. Father Michael will be officiating.

Nansoon was born Nov. 15, 1952 in Mokpo, South Korea. She moved to Alaska in 1986 where she has lived in Kenai the entire time. She was a fulltime parent to her two boys and a housekeeper at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna. Nansoon was a member of the Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church in Kenai and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Soldotna. She loved walking on the beach, taking care of plants and cooking.

She is survived by two sons, Eddie Buffington, and Clark Buffington.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com


Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
