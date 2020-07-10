Longtime Kenai resident, Mrs. Nansoon "Ki" Buffington, 67, died Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church – 225 S Spruce Ave. – Kenai. Funeral Mass will start at 1:00 p.m. following the viewing. Father Michael will be officiating.
Nansoon was born Nov. 15, 1952 in Mokpo, South Korea. She moved to Alaska in 1986 where she has lived in Kenai the entire time. She was a fulltime parent to her two boys and a housekeeper at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna. Nansoon was a member of the Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church in Kenai and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Soldotna. She loved walking on the beach, taking care of plants and cooking.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Buffington, and Clark Buffington.
