Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natasha Huf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Natasha Huf

December 12, 1959 – October 21, 2019



Tasha died of stage four



Tasha loved babies and they loved her. She was full of life and loved to laugh and joke around. She liked the price is right, crossword puzzles, card games and cribbage. She especially liked camping; sitting around the campfire at our hunting came on Sunken Island Lake. She was a good mom and always took care of her kids while Joe was away working. They were married for 35 years.



A loving message from her husband: "Before Tasha entered the hospital, she looked at me with her beautiful blue eyes and asked me to hold her mother's ring and wedding ring. She said "If I don't come out of her, it has been quite a journey and I love you.' I held her hand every day while she fought so hard to live but she had too many mountains to climb. I will love and miss you forever, honey. – Your loving husband, Joe."



She is preceded in death by her father Richard "Red" Miller, her mother Josephine Pitka Miller, Brothers Felix, Casey, Sidney, and John Miller and sister Victoria Cameron. She is survived by her husband Joe Huf, son Casey Huf, daughters Jessica Huf and Taylor Johnson, grandchildren Christopher, Nathaniel and Raiden Huf and Kaia Johnson, sisters Pat McGee, Jean Jensen, Valery Haney and Andrea Miller and brother Dennis West.



A poem: You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they have left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can't see them, or you can be full of love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want. Smile, open your heart, love and go on. – Elizabeth Ammos.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to breast cancer foundation of your choice. Funeral will be held in July of 2020.

Natasha HufDecember 12, 1959 – October 21, 2019Tasha died of stage four breast cancer on the morning of October 21, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center at 8 AM. She was born on December 12, 1959 in a small cabin on Slikok Creek on K-Beach road in Kenai, Alaska to Richard and Josephine Miller. She married Joe Huf in Wahiawa, Hawaii on May 24, 1984. They had three children together.Tasha loved babies and they loved her. She was full of life and loved to laugh and joke around. She liked the price is right, crossword puzzles, card games and cribbage. She especially liked camping; sitting around the campfire at our hunting came on Sunken Island Lake. She was a good mom and always took care of her kids while Joe was away working. They were married for 35 years.A loving message from her husband: "Before Tasha entered the hospital, she looked at me with her beautiful blue eyes and asked me to hold her mother's ring and wedding ring. She said "If I don't come out of her, it has been quite a journey and I love you.' I held her hand every day while she fought so hard to live but she had too many mountains to climb. I will love and miss you forever, honey. – Your loving husband, Joe."She is preceded in death by her father Richard "Red" Miller, her mother Josephine Pitka Miller, Brothers Felix, Casey, Sidney, and John Miller and sister Victoria Cameron. She is survived by her husband Joe Huf, son Casey Huf, daughters Jessica Huf and Taylor Johnson, grandchildren Christopher, Nathaniel and Raiden Huf and Kaia Johnson, sisters Pat McGee, Jean Jensen, Valery Haney and Andrea Miller and brother Dennis West.A poem: You can shed tears because they are gone, or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that they have left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can't see them, or you can be full of love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember only that they are gone, or you can cherish their memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty, or you can do what they would want. Smile, open your heart, love and go on. – Elizabeth Ammos.In lieu of flowers, please donate to breast cancer foundation of your choice. Funeral will be held in July of 2020. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close