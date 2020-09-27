Soldotna resident, Ms. Natasha Shulim Weissenberg, 73, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Heritage Place in Soldotna, Alaska after a long battle with cancer.
Memorial services were held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, 26, 2020 at The Christ Lutheran Church – 128 N. Soldotna Ave – Soldotna, Alaska 99669. Pastor Meredith Harber will be officiating.
Natasha was born April 9, 1947 in Soroca Moldova. She received a Bachelor of Arts and Music in Chisinau, Moldova and a B. Ed Pedagogical College in Baltz, Moldova in elementary education. She moved to Alaska in 1999 where she lived in Soldotna. She was a music teacher and worked at the Soldotna Senior Center for many years. She played the piano and loved writing poetry.
The family said "Natasha expressed her joy in coming to Alaska through her gift of music. The opportunity to enjoy and express her spiritual freedom was shown in her playing the piano for churches such as Christ Lutheran in Soldotna, Soldotna Methodist, and the Latter-Day Saints of Soldotna. She was also active in the Christ Lutheran "Bell Choir"."
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Rika Weissenberg and Father, Shulim Weissenberg
Brother, Gregory Weissenberg of Soldotna; Son, Yan (Vica) Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia; Granddaughters, Vasilisa Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia and Ksenya Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.