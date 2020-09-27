1/1
Natasha Shulim Weissenberg
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natasha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Soldotna resident, Ms. Natasha Shulim Weissenberg, 73, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Heritage Place in Soldotna, Alaska after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial services were held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, 26, 2020 at The Christ Lutheran Church – 128 N. Soldotna Ave – Soldotna, Alaska 99669. Pastor Meredith Harber will be officiating.

Natasha was born April 9, 1947 in Soroca Moldova. She received a Bachelor of Arts and Music in Chisinau, Moldova and a B. Ed Pedagogical College in Baltz, Moldova in elementary education. She moved to Alaska in 1999 where she lived in Soldotna. She was a music teacher and worked at the Soldotna Senior Center for many years. She played the piano and loved writing poetry.

The family said "Natasha expressed her joy in coming to Alaska through her gift of music. The opportunity to enjoy and express her spiritual freedom was shown in her playing the piano for churches such as Christ Lutheran in Soldotna, Soldotna Methodist, and the Latter-Day Saints of Soldotna. She was also active in the Christ Lutheran "Bell Choir"."

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Rika Weissenberg and Father, Shulim Weissenberg

Brother, Gregory Weissenberg of Soldotna; Son, Yan (Vica) Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia; Granddaughters, Vasilisa Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia and Ksenya Weissenberg of Magadan, Russia.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
The Christ Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved