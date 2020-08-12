1/1
Nicholas Leo Bowen
1996 - 2020
Nicholas Leo Bowen, 23, of Kenai, AK passed away on August 4, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center. He was born on September 18, 1996 in Soldotna, AK.

He was generous, caring, and compassionate. He had a heart of gold, and was willing to help whenever needed. His smile and carefree attitude would light up a room whenever he entered.

He loved fishing and would fish every chance he got. Dip netting from a boat was one of his favorite things to participate in.

He had a love for sports and Formula car racing. He was passionate about his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys and was often seen wearing his Cowboys baseball hat. In high school, he played football for Kenai High School and hockey for KPHA. He volunteered to help the Kenai River Brown Bears during home games.

He left a hole in this world for all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents, Father, George Bowen (Elizabeth Hayes), Mother, Amy McKay (Ron McKay), Brother, James Bowen, Step-brothers , Brian McKay and Matthew McKay, Grandmothers, Joanne Stilson and Lynn Applegate, Uncle Mike Stilson (Cathy Swindell), Cousin, Harleigh Stilson.

He was preceded in death by his Sister, Heather Bowen and Grandfathers Jim Stilson and James Applegate.

Services will be held at Peninsula Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3pm with a reception immediately following at the Vagabond Inn.


Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory
35910 Jawle Street
Soldotna, AK 99669
907-260-3333
