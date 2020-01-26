Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Marie Hazleton Pearson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nina Marie Hazleton Pearson of Soldotna, Alaska, peacefully passed away on January 15, 2020. Nina was born on March 20, 1934, to DeWitte and Blanche (Gunn) Hazleton in Mount Vernon, WA. She attended schools in Anacortes, WA, and Vienna, VA, before returning to Mount Vernon, WA, graduating with the class of 1952. She married Don Arvid Pearson in March of 1953. Together they raised their 3 daughters in Mount Vernon, where she was involved with PTA, Campfire Girls, Fir Conway Lutheran Church, and many craft groups. They moved to Soldotna in 1977, where she continued her involvement with crafts by joining the "Original Christmas Boutique" group and the Kenai Peninsula Art Guild. She volunteered for Central Peninsula Hospital and the Alaska Junior Miss Pageant, and was Precinct Chairman for Peninsula Borough voting. She loved sports, especially baseball. She and Don were involved with the Peninsula Oiler baseball club, becoming summer parents to many college baseball players (summer sons) for over 25 years. After retirement they travelled to Arizona for years to watch their summer sons at Spring Training and to warm up from the Alaskan winters. In both Washington and Alaska Nina was known for opening her home to all, creating many meaningful and long lasting relationships.



Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Don, her parents DeWitte and Blanche Hazleton, sister and brother-in-law Rita and Paul Koetje, brothers- and sisters-in-law Bob and Bette Pearson and Darrell and Darlene Pearson, and nephew Jay Koetje.



She is survived by her daughters Donine Grigsby, Deanne Pearson (Chris Schrier), and Darcy Pearson Craker (Dale), grandchildren Danielle Grigsby, Jacob Pokryfki, Nicholas Pokryfki, and Anders Pokryfki (Angie) and her nephews Jeff Koetje (Michelle) and Rick Koetje and their families. She is also survived by honorary daughter Marian Fourno Vince (James), honorary grandchildren Ashley, Thomas, and Richard Vince and honorary nephew Rob Nixon.



At Nina's request no services will be held. Her family extends a special thank you to Pinewoods Adult Family Home for their excellent care and to CHI Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Don & Nina Pearson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Peninsula Oilers, 601 S Main, Kenai, AK, 99611 (please make checks payable to Oilers Baseball and note the scholarship fund in the memo line) or to your local Hospice.

